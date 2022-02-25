Virtual Job Fair 2022 Penn State Extensions Booth

Penn State Extensions

Penn State Extension is a modern educational organization dedicated to delivering science-based information to people, businesses, and communities. We provide access to face-to-face and online education to our customers—when they want it, where they want it, and how they want it—to help them address problems and take advantage of opportunities for improvement and innovation. Partnering with and funded by federal, state, and county governments, we have a long tradition of bringing unbiased support and education to the citizens of Pennsylvania. We make a difference locally through focused engagement, and more widely to customers connecting in the digital landscape.

Employee Benefits/Highlights:

Approximate Salary Level 1 & Level 2 Dependent on education and experience

Level and specific amount determined by HR. (Paid monthly by direct deposit only)

This is a full-time position (40 hours a week)

For HR105 positions: This position is expected to work __ hours a week.

May include nights and weekends, to meet the needs of our partners.

Reimbursed IRS standard rate/per mile for travel.

Not reimbursed for travel between home and base-office.

Insurance available: medical, eye, dental and life insurance

Retirement benefits: TIAA-CREF or SERS

Tuition discount for children, self and spouse: Eligible spouses and dependent children up to the age of 26 are eligible to receive a tuition discount of 75% of the Pennsylvania in-state tuition cost, as outlined in Policy HR37

Overview of Benefits can be found on: https://hr.psu.edu/prospective-employee

