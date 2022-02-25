Virtual Job Fair 2022 Pennsy Supply Booth

Pennsy Supply Inc.

About Us

Pennsy Supply is the leading manufacturer of aggregate, sand, asphalt, and concrete throughout the North and Central of Pennsylvania. Pennsy Supply has served the region for 100 years and provides materials for commercial construction, infrastructure development, and residential building.











Location

Jobs

Harrisburg Construction Positions:

Paving Foreperson

Adhere to and follow all safety rules and regulations of MSHA/OSHA/DOT and Pennsy Supply, Inc.

Conduct daily safety assignments (area inspections, pre-shifts, JSA’s, TRACK, etc.

Studies production schedules and estimates worker hour requirements for completion of job assignment; maintains time and production records.

Interprets Company policies to workers and enforces safety regulations and procedures.

Interprets specifications, blueprints and job orders to workers and assign duties.

Establishes or adjust work procedures to meet schedules, using knowledge of capacity of workers and equipment and recommends measures to improve production methods, equipment performance and quality of product/job progression.

Adept/knowledgeable in all aspects of work activities that are being supervised, including all paving equipment.

May estimate, requisition, and inspect materials.

Confers with superintendent, plant personnel, other supervisors and subcontractors engaged in planning and executing work procedures, interpreting specifications, and coordinating various phases of paving.

Inspects work in progress, reviews materials used and costs, adjusts work schedules as appropriate.

Directs appropriate traffic control methods and techniques wherever necessary.

Completion of required paperwork on a daily, weekly, and as needed basis.

Carry out supervisory responsibilities in accordance with the organization’s policies and applicable law including but not limited to interviewing, hiring, training employees, planning, assigning and directly work, appraise performance, rewarding and disciplining employees, addressing complaints, and resolving problems.

Other duties as assigned.

Asphalt Roller Operator

Adhere to and follow all safety rules and regulations of MSHA/OSHA/DOT and Pennsy Supply, Inc.

Conduct daily safety assignments (area inspections, pre-shifts, JSA’s, TRACK, etc.).

Move levers, depress petal, turn hand wheels, and push throttle to control and guide machine.

Drive machine in successive overlapping passes over surface to be compacted.

Determine speed and direction of machine, based on knowledge of compressibility of material under changing temperatures, so that ridges are not formed by excessive pressure.

Push hand roller and pound surface using hand tamp or guide portable power roller over areas not accessible to road roller.

Must ensure that finished surface meets the requirements of the customer.

Other duties as assigned.

Screed Person

Adhere to and follow all safety rules and regulations of MSHA/OSHA/DOT and Pennsy Supply, Inc.

Conduct daily safety assignments (area inspections, pre-shifts, JSA’s, TRACK, etc.).

Maintain depth, grade, and yield of asphalt.

Operate free floating screed to level hot mix to the right thickness of evenness.

Ability to see differences in grade.

Other duties as assigned.

Paving Leadperson

Adhere to and follow all safety rules and regulations of MSHA/OSHA/DOT and Pennsy Supply, Inc.

Conduct daily safety assignments (area inspections, pre-shifts, JSA’s, TRACK, etc.).

Maintain paving plan in the event of Foreperson not being present.

Interprets specifications, blueprints and job orders to workers and assign duties.

May estimate, requisition, and inspect materials.

Assist in layout of project.

Assist in field quantity reporting.

Assist in training of crew members.

Take part in daily, crew and equipment management.

Assist in Daily trucking management.

Assists in direction of appropriate traffic control methods and techniques wherever necessary

Assist in completion of required paperwork on a daily, weekly, and as needed basis.

Competent operation of Screed.

Other duties as assigned.

Tack Truck Driver

Adhere to and follow all safety rules and regulations of MSHA/OSHA/DOT and Pennsy Supply, Inc.

Conduct daily safety assignments (area inspections, pre-shifts, JSA’s, TRAK, etc.).

Snap on screw on spray bars to attain required width of spray.

Turn valve to regulate flow of material at specified rate.

Move levers to adjust heights of spray bar from road surfaces.

Signals paving machine operator to start paving machine.

Observe distribution of material over road surfaces to ensure uniform distribution.

Turn hand wheels to set angle and depth of screed.

Verify depth specifications of compacted asphalt using depth gauge.

Monitor flow gauges, tachometer, and temperature gauges.

Oil and lubricate equipment.

Other duties as assigned.

Paving Laborer

Adhere to and follow all safety rules and regulations of MSHA/OSHA/DOT and Pennsy Supply, Inc.

Conduct daily safety assignments (area inspections, pre-shifts, JSA’s, TRACK, etc.).

Measure distance from grade stakes, drives stakes and stretches tight line.

Signals operators of construction equipment to facilitate alignment and movement.

Directs and communicates with dump and lute personnel.

Assists in the erection, moving and dismantling of signs, barricades, cones, and other traffic control devices.

Traffic flagger.

Shovels, rakes, spreads and levels earth, aggregates, and hot asphalt mix to fine grade specifications.

Lute and pick.

Digs, spreads, and levels construction materials.

Drives pick-up, flat bed and stake body truck to and from job sites.

Loads, unloads, and carries tools, equipment, and materials.

Cleans various tools, equipment, materials, and work areas.

Operates air hammer, chisel and/or power saw.

Other duties as assigned.

Paver Operator

Adhere to and follow all safety rules and regulations of MSHA/OSHA/DOT and Pennsy Supply, Inc.

Conduct daily safety assignments (area inspections, pre-shifts, JSA’s, TRACK, etc.).

Bolt extensions to screed to adjust width, using wrenches.

Lights burners to heat screed.

Start engine and control paving machine to push dump truck and maintain constant flow of asphalt into the hopper.

Observe distribution of paving material along screed and control direction of screed to eliminate voids at curbs and joints.

Other duties as assigned.

Skilled Laborer Trainee

Adhere to and follow all safety rules and regulations of MSHA/OSHA/DOT and Pennsy Supply, Inc.

Conduct daily safety assignments (area inspections, pre-shifts, JSA’s, TRACK, etc.

Develop all skills required to perform as a member of the laborer crew under the direction of the laborer foreman.

Receive instruction, observe, and assist the foreman and laborer crew as outlined in job description.

Works with labor crew and laborer foreman in the reading of roadway plans and standard drawings, use and care of all hand and power tools, constructing and assembling concrete forms, load transfer units, handling and placement of reinforcement steel, placement, finishing and curing of the concrete.

Performs other related duties as directed by the foreman.

Review general understanding and use of all hand and power tools to be used on projects.

Instruction, demonstration, and care of all equipment.

East Pete Construction Positions:

Paving Foreperson, Union

Adhere to and follow all safety rules and regulations of MSHA/OSHA/DOT and Pennsy Supply, Inc.

Conduct daily safety assignments (area inspections, pre-shifts, JSA’s, TRACK, etc.

Studies production schedules and estimates worker hour requirements for completion of job assignment; maintains time and production records.

Interprets Company policies to workers and enforces safety regulations and procedures.

Interprets specifications, blueprints and job orders to workers and assign duties.

Establishes or adjust work procedures to meet schedules, using knowledge of capacity of workers and equipment and recommends measures to improve production methods, equipment performance and quality of product/job progression.

Adept/knowledgeable in all aspects of work activities that are being supervised, including all paving equipment.

May estimate, requisition, and inspect materials.

Confers with superintendent, plant personnel, other supervisors and subcontractors engaged in planning and executing work procedures, interpreting specifications, and coordinating various phases of paving.

Inspects work in progress, reviews materials used and costs, adjusts work schedules as appropriate.

Directs appropriate traffic control methods and techniques wherever necessary.

Completion of required paperwork on a daily, weekly, and as needed basis.

Carry out supervisory responsibilities in accordance with the organization’s policies and applicable law including but not limited to interviewing, hiring, training employees, planning, assigning and directly work, appraise performance, rewarding and disciplining employees, addressing complaints, and resolving problems.

Other duties as assigned.

Asphalt Roller Operator, Union

Adhere to and follow all safety rules and regulations of MSHA/OSHA/DOT and Pennsy Supply, Inc.

Conduct daily safety assignments (area inspections, pre-shifts, JSA’s, TRACK, etc.).

Move levers, depress petal, turn hand wheels, and push throttle to control and guide machine.

Drive machine in successive overlapping passes over surface to be compacted.

Determine speed and direction of machine, based on knowledge of compressibility of material under changing temperatures, so that ridges are not formed by excessive pressure.

Push hand roller and pound surface using hand tamp or guide portable power roller over areas not accessible to road roller.

Must ensure that finished surface meets the requirements of the customer.

Other duties as assigned.

Screed Person, Union

Adhere to and follow all safety rules and regulations of MSHA/OSHA/DOT and Pennsy Supply, Inc.

Conduct daily safety assignments (area inspections, pre-shifts, JSA’s, TRACK, etc.).

Maintain depth, grade, and yield of asphalt.

Operate free floating screed to level hot mix to the right thickness of evenness.

Ability to see differences in grade.

Other duties as assigned.

Paving Leadperson, Union

Adhere to and follow all safety rules and regulations of MSHA/OSHA/DOT and Pennsy Supply, Inc.

Conduct daily safety assignments (area inspections, pre-shifts, JSA’s, TRACK, etc.).

Maintain paving plan in the event of Foreperson not being present.

Interprets specifications, blueprints and job orders to workers and assign duties.

May estimate, requisition, and inspect materials.

Assist in layout of project.

Assist in field quantity reporting.

Assist in training of crew members.

Take part in daily, crew and equipment management.

Assist in Daily trucking management.

Assists in direction of appropriate traffic control methods and techniques wherever necessary

Assist in completion of required paperwork on a daily, weekly, and as needed basis.

Competent operation of Screed.

Other duties as assigned.

Tack Truck Driver, Union

Adhere to and follow all safety rules and regulations of MSHA/OSHA/DOT and Pennsy Supply, Inc.

Conduct daily safety assignments (area inspections, pre-shifts, JSA’s, TRAK, etc.).

Snap on screw on spray bars to attain required width of spray.

Turn valve to regulate flow of material at specified rate.

Move levers to adjust heights of spray bar from road surfaces.

Signals paving machine operator to start paving machine.

Observe distribution of material over road surfaces to ensure uniform distribution.

Turn hand wheels to set angle and depth of screed.

Verify depth specifications of compacted asphalt using depth gauge.

Monitor flow gauges, tachometer, and temperature gauges.

Oil and lubricate equipment.

Other duties as assigned.

Skid Steer Operator, Union

Safely and efficiently operate skid steer and report any problems to the manager in a timely fashion.

Performance housekeeping, clean machines, and direct traffic.

Operates various equipment for general site and other related assignments.

Ensures proper care in the use and maintenance of equipment and supplies.

Follow direction of foreperson with regard to daily tasks and expectations for each specific project or jobsite.

Promotes continuous improvement of workplace safety and environmental practices

Properly follow all company policies and OSHA / MSHA regulations for safe working procedures and environment.

Perform daily pre–and–post inspections with appropriate documentation in compliance with company policies.

Display a professional and courteous attitude to co-workers, supervisors, and the general public at all times.

Be able to work overtime when required.

Be willing to work outdoors in extreme temperatures, both hot and cold.

Strictly adhere to safety requirements and procedures.

Have the willingness to work in a team environment and assist co–workers or supervisors with other duties as required.

Wear personal protective equipment (PPE) in designated operations and production areas as stated by OSHA and / or MSHA.

Perform other duties as assigned.

East Pete Aggregate Positions:

Hauler Operator

Adhere to and follow all safety rules and regulations of MSHA/OSHA/DOT and Pennsy Supply, Inc.

Conduct daily safety assignments (Risk assessments, workplace exam, pre-shifts, JSA’s, TRACK, etc.)

Performs general laboring duties when necessary.

Performs pre-shift safety inspections on equipment before operating

Operates variable hand and foot controls to govern speed, gearing and dumping of automatic truck in the performance of job duties

Hauls mud, such as stripping, waste from production to waste dump site; hauls stone from stockpiles or bins to stockpiles, plants, or primary crusher; hauls water in tank trucks and sprays roadways and designated quarry areas for dust control; hauls equipment, repair parts, supplies and materials to and from storage; hauls personnel as directed

Operates skid steer machine to perform cleanup around the plant

Inspects berms before dumping to ensure no safety hazard exists

Inspects stockpile and dump area for stability before dumping loads

Maintains cleanliness of cab shields to ensure stockpiles are not contaminated by oversized remaining on canopies

Maintains correct stockpiling techniques to ensure material does not segregate

Responsible to stockpile proper product on correct stockpiles

Sustains high degree of care and attention required to prevent injury to others in highly congested areas

Assures proper loading of trucks to ensure no spillage of material on roadways or around stockpiles where contamination could occur

Determines need for fuel, coolants, lubricants, ignition aids, and adds as needed; inspects, lubricates, and services truck and reports condition of vehicle to Supervisor

Maintains cleanliness of equipment in work areas

Perform general maintenance task including oiling, greasing, basic skills of welding, using acetylene torch and mechanical aptitude is necessary for this role.

Preparedness to learn dozer, excavator, plant loader, pit loader and pit hauler and any other mobile equipment associated to the quarry operation.

Other duties as assigned

Yard Loader Operator

Ensure a safe work environment in compliance with all safety policies and procedures using the appropriate tools and equipment for the task.

Adhere to and follow all safety rules and regulations of MSHA/OSHA/DOT and Pennsy Supply, Inc.

Conduct daily safety assignments (area inspections, pre-shifts, JSA’s, TRACK, etc.).

Perform daily pre-shift safety and workplace inspections to ensure safe working conditions. Operates various hand and foot controls to govern direction, speed, and movements of the front-end loader to transfer material to bins and hoppers and to load stone products into trucks.

Transports accumulated materials from the plant to waste stockpiles.

Loads commercial trucks using loader scale for accuracy of controlled weights.

Cleans roadways and stockpile areas.

Rough grades areas for use of mobile equipment.

Pushes, lifts, and transports miscellaneous materials and supplies as directed.

Occasionally tows trucks out of muddy areas; cleans ditches.

Inspects and lubricates equipment, makes minor repairs such as tightening nuts, adjusting bucket stops, etc. and reports need for non-routine repairs to supervisor.

Determines need for fuel, coolants and lubricants and replenishes as needed.

Blends and mixes segregated material to ensure quality of product.

Inspects stockpiles and removes contaminating material or reports to Supervisor for future removal.

Refuses to load any known contaminated or condemned material on trucks for customer use unless directed otherwise.

Follows all quality standard operating procedures.

Maintains safe berm on stockpiles and roadways for truck traffic.

Prepares stockpiled aggregates by breaking lumps and re-stockpiling for loading into trucks.

Maintains cleanliness of equipment and work area.

Attends meetings as required or directed.

Other duties as assigned.

Water Truck Operator

Ensure a safe work environment in compliance with all safety policies and procedures using the appropriate tools and equipment for the task.

Maintain water truck.

Fill and operate water truck.

Fill in as needed at any position in the quarry or asphalt operations.

Wash off truck platform scale as needed.

Assist with plant maintenance, clean-up, and other laborer duties at the plant.

Conduct visual inspections of the finish plant prior to start up.

Grease screen seals, check oils and check drive belts.

Operate skid steer at plant as needed for clean-up.

Wash conveyor tails as needed.

Keep cab of truck clean and organized, remove all trash at the end of the shift.

Keep roadways and haul roads watered as necessary (daily). Necessary is defined as “when dust is evident on all access or haul roads”.

Other duties as assigned.

Pit Loader Operator

Adhere to and follow all safety rules and regulations of MSHA/OSHA/DOT and Pennsy Supply, Inc.

Conduct daily safety assignments (area inspections, pre-shifts, JSA’s, Risk Assessments, etc.).

Perform pre-shift inspections on equipment and workplace inspections.

Perform maintenance on equipment, such as fueling, lubricating, cleaning, and reporting faulty equipment to Supervisor.

Operate pit haul trucks, quarry front end loader, excavators, water trucks, and other loaders as needed.

Start engines, shift gears, press pedals, and turns steering wheels to operate equipment.

Move levers to lower and tilt bucket and drive equipment forward to move bulk material.

Work with the Quarry Plant Operators and haul truck drivers to ensure production targets are achieved.

Maintain level floor in pit and sort mud/oversize from the muck pile while loading haul trucks to achieve production.

Be able to ingress and egress equipment by navigating steps using grab bars and three points of contact.

Monitor various gauges during operation of equipment.

Maintain clean equipment inside and out to ensure safety and operational excellence, by washing equipment to clean off excess dirt throughout the day.

Maintain haul roads, safety berms, catch berms, and high wall conditions.

Assist with plant repairs & plant maintenance, such as cleaning up in and around the plant & quarry as directed.

Help with stone, asphalt, and RAP plants as needed.

Understand and adhere to all Government Regulations.

Other duties as assigned

Mobile Lube Mechanic

Ensure a safe work environment in compliance with all safety policies

Perform engine oil and fuel system services in very

Lubricate all lube points on equipment

Identify the appropriate tools and equipment for the task.

Examine vehicle and identify any possible maintenance issue

Replaces parts such as lights, brakes, bearings, springs, etc.

Services items such as gearboxes, hydraulic systems, engine oils

Performs basic shop clean up (floors, windows, walls, etc.)

Empties oil containers and trash containers

Picks up parts and helps deliver trucks

Control Costs on all repairs.

Other duties as assigned, attendance is required

Silver Springs Aggregate Positions:

Equipment Operator

Adhere to and follow all safety rules and regulations of MSHA/OSHA/DOT and Pennsy Supply, Inc.

Conduct daily safety assignments.

Perform pre-shift inspections on equipment.

Perform maintenance on equipment, such as fueling, lubricating, cleaning, and reporting faulty equipment to Supervisor.

Operate front-end loader and other equipment as needed.

Start engines, shift gears, presses pedals and turns steering wheels to operate loader.

Moves levers to lower and tilt bucket and drives front-end loader forward to force bucket into bulk material.

Assist with plant repairs and plant maintenance, such as cleaning up in and around the plant and quarry as directed.

Help with stone, concrete, asphalt, and shingle plants as needed.

Other duties as assigned.

Hauler Operator

Adhere to and follow all safety rules and regulations of MSHA/OSHA/DOT and Pennsy Supply, Inc.

Conduct daily safety assignments (Risk assessments, workplace exam, pre-shifts, JSA’s, TRACK, etc.)

Performs general laboring duties when necessary.

Performs pre-shift safety inspections on equipment before operating

Operates variable hand and foot controls to govern speed, gearing and dumping of automatic truck in the performance of job duties

Hauls mud, such as stripping, waste from production to waste dump site; hauls stone from stockpiles or bins to stockpiles, plants, or primary crusher; hauls water in tank trucks and sprays roadways and designated quarry areas for dust control; hauls equipment, repair parts, supplies and materials to and from storage; hauls personnel as directed

Operates skid steer machine to perform cleanup around the plant

Inspects berms before dumping to ensure no safety hazard exists

Inspects stockpile and dump area for stability before dumping loads

Maintains cleanliness of cab shields to ensure stockpiles are not contaminated by oversized remaining on canopies

Maintains correct stockpiling techniques to ensure material does not segregate

Responsible to stockpile proper product on correct stockpiles

Sustains high degree of care and attention required to prevent injury to others in highly congested areas

Assures proper loading of trucks to ensure no spillage of material on roadways or around stockpiles where contamination could occur

Determines need for fuel, coolants, lubricants, ignition aids, and adds as needed; inspects, lubricates, and services truck and reports condition of vehicle to Supervisor

Maintains cleanliness of equipment in work areas

Perform general maintenance task including oiling, greasing, basic skills of welding, using acetylene torch and mechanical aptitude is necessary for this role.

Preparedness to learn dozer, excavator, plant loader, pit loader and pit hauler and any other mobile equipment associated to the quarry operation.

Other duties as assigned

Landisville (Mount Joy) Aggregate Positions:

Ground Person, Floating

Responsible for own personal safety at all times as well as maintaining the highest standard of safety and quality in all aspects of the job.

Effectively communicate with others.

Willingness to learn and grow in a team environment.

Ability to be task trained on various pieces of equipment, such as water truck, skid steer and other types of mobile equipment and their pre-shift inspections as needed to assist with plant and quarry upkeep/operations.

Assist with plant maintenance and repairs.

Keep plant areas washed out and clean by shoveling or use of high-pressure hose.

Learn MSHA/DEP regulations, where applicable to assigned tasks.

Climb conveyors and vertical ladders at heights up to 80-100’.

Other duties as assigned.

Hauler Operator

Adhere to and follow all safety rules and regulations of MSHA/OSHA/DOT and Pennsy Supply, Inc.

Conduct daily safety assignments (Risk assessments, workplace exam, pre-shifts, JSA’s, TRACK, etc.)

Performs general laboring duties when necessary.

Performs pre-shift safety inspections on equipment before operating

Operates variable hand and foot controls to govern speed, gearing and dumping of automatic truck in the performance of job duties

Hauls mud, such as stripping, waste from production to waste dump site; hauls stone from stockpiles or bins to stockpiles, plants, or primary crusher; hauls water in tank trucks and sprays roadways and designated quarry areas for dust control; hauls equipment, repair parts, supplies and materials to and from storage; hauls personnel as directed

Operates skid steer machine to perform cleanup around the plant

Inspects berms before dumping to ensure no safety hazard exists

Inspects stockpile and dump area for stability before dumping loads

Maintains cleanliness of cab shields to ensure stockpiles are not contaminated by oversized remaining on canopies

Maintains correct stockpiling techniques to ensure material does not segregate

Responsible to stockpile proper product on correct stockpiles

Sustains high degree of care and attention required to prevent injury to others in highly congested areas

Assures proper loading of trucks to ensure no spillage of material on roadways or around stockpiles where contamination could occur

Determines need for fuel, coolants, lubricants, ignition aids, and adds as needed; inspects, lubricates, and services truck and reports condition of vehicle to Supervisor

Maintains cleanliness of equipment in work areas

Perform general maintenance task including oiling, greasing, basic skills of welding, using acetylene torch and mechanical aptitude is necessary for this role.

Preparedness to learn dozer, excavator, plant loader, pit loader and pit hauler and any other mobile equipment associated to the quarry operation.

Other duties as assigned

Newville Aggregate Positions:

Ground Person

Responsible for own personal safety at all times as well as maintaining the highest standard of safety and quality in all aspects of the job.

Effectively communicate with others.

Willingness to learn and grow in a team environment.

Ability to be task trained on various pieces of equipment, such as water truck, skid steer and other types of mobile equipment and their pre-shift inspections as needed to assist with plant and quarry upkeep/operations.

Assist with plant maintenance and repairs.

Keep plant areas washed out and clean by shoveling or use of high-pressure hose.

Learn MSHA/DEP regulations, where applicable to assigned tasks.

Climb conveyors and vertical ladders at heights up to 80-100’.

Other duties as assigned.

Yard Loader Operator

Ensure a safe work environment in compliance with all safety policies and procedures using the appropriate tools and equipment for the task.

Adhere to and follow all safety rules and regulations of MSHA/OSHA/DOT and Pennsy Supply, Inc.

Conduct daily safety assignments (area inspections, pre-shifts, JSA’s, TRACK, etc.).

Perform daily pre-shift safety and workplace inspections to ensure safe working conditions. Operates various hand and foot controls to govern direction, speed, and movements of the front-end loader to transfer material to bins and hoppers and to load stone products into trucks.

Transports accumulated materials from the plant to waste stockpiles.

Loads commercial trucks using loader scale for accuracy of controlled weights.

Cleans roadways and stockpile areas.

Rough grades areas for use of mobile equipment.

Pushes, lifts, and transports miscellaneous materials and supplies as directed.

Occasionally tows trucks out of muddy areas; cleans ditches.

Inspects and lubricates equipment, makes minor repairs such as tightening nuts, adjusting bucket stops, etc. and reports need for non-routine repairs to supervisor.

Determines need for fuel, coolants and lubricants and replenishes as needed.

Blends and mixes segregated material to ensure quality of product.

Inspects stockpiles and removes contaminating material or reports to Supervisor for future removal.

Refuses to load any known contaminated or condemned material on trucks for customer use unless directed otherwise.

Follows all quality standard operating procedures.

Maintains safe berm on stockpiles and roadways for truck traffic.

Prepares stockpiled aggregates by breaking lumps and re-stockpiling for loading into trucks.

Maintains cleanliness of equipment and work area.

Attends meetings as required or directed.

Other duties as assigned.

Harrisburg Corporate Office Positions:

Contract Administrator, Construction

Adhere to and follow all safety rules and regulations of Pennsy Supply, Inc.

Review daily reports while validating the information provided in the reports

Export data from reports and distribute the data to daily profit and loss reports

Create progress reports for the project managers and make edits as necessary with their direction

Process data changes

Assist project managers with the setup of new projects, including defining if prevailing wages will need to be set up for the job

Review and validate cost and revenue amounts

Schedule material deliveries and needs for various projects

Partner with the project manager on setting up subcontractors for various jobs

Generate, review, and submit Certified Payroll Reports as needed

Support the construction team by completing internal and external audits

Cross train to provide support to other contract administrators

Support a high performing team environment and a healthy organizational culture

Other duties as assigned

Customer Service Lead

Responsible for own personal safety at all times as well as maintaining the highest standard of safety and quality in all aspects of the job. Be familiar with and follow Oldcastle’s 14 Fundamentals for Fatality Elimination.

Administrator of Q2C quoting software and the customer portal.

Maintains a credit-tracking log, backlog reports, and other miscellaneous reports as needed.

Maintains pricing for all lines of business and maintains compliance for auditing purposes.

Provides product pricing back up to accounts receivable as needed.

Provides customers with resolution to invoicing and billing discrepancies.

Recommends corrective services to adjust customer concerns.

Follows up on customer inquiries and research to assure satisfactory resolution of the concern.

Assists with the training of new personnel in the Inside Sales Department.

Acts as a coordinator when needed between the sales effort and their relationship with technical services, manufacturing & transportation departments working toward the common goal of servicing the customer’s needs.

Works with the accounts receivable department to research discrepancies on the accounts.

Processes special billing procedures as needed.

Helps with quote and project duties as needed.

Regular and timely attendance.

Other duties as assigned.

Fiddlers Aggregate Positions:

Ground Person

Responsible for own personal safety at all times as well as maintaining the highest standard of safety and quality in all aspects of the job.

Effectively communicate with others.

Willingness to learn and grow in a team environment.

Ability to be task trained on various pieces of equipment, such as water truck, skid steer and other types of mobile equipment and their pre-shift inspections as needed to assist with plant and quarry upkeep/operations.

Assist with plant maintenance and repairs.

Keep plant areas washed out and clean by shoveling or use of high-pressure hose.

Learn MSHA/DEP regulations, where applicable to assigned tasks.

Climb conveyors and vertical ladders at heights up to 80-100’.

Other duties as assigned.

Pit Loader Operator

Adhere to and follow all safety rules and regulations of MSHA/OSHA/DOT and Pennsy Supply, Inc.

Conduct daily safety assignments (area inspections, pre-shifts, JSA’s, Risk Assessments, etc.).

Perform pre-shift inspections on equipment and workplace inspections.

Perform maintenance on equipment, such as fueling, lubricating, cleaning, and reporting faulty equipment to Supervisor.

Operate quarry front end loader, and other equipment as needed.

Start engines, shift gears, press pedals, and turns steering wheels to operate equipment.

Move levers to lower and tilt bucket and drive equipment forward to move bulk material.

Work with the Quarry Plant Operators and haul truck drivers to ensure production targets are achieved.

Maintain level floor in pit and sort mud/oversize from the muck pile while loading haul trucks to achieve production.

Be able to ingress and egress equipment by navigating steps using grab bars and three points of contact.

Monitor various gauges during operation of equipment.

Maintain clean equipment inside and out to ensure safety and operational excellence, by washing equipment to clean off excess dirt throughout the day.

Maintain haul roads, safety berms, catch berms, and high wall conditions.

Assist with plant repairs & plant maintenance, such as cleaning up in and around the plant & quarry as directed.

Help with stone, asphalt, and RAP plants as needed.

Understand and adhere to all Government Regulations.

Other duties as assigned

Assistant Superintendent

Responsible for own personal safety at all times as well as maintaining the highest standard of safety and quality in all aspects of the job. Be familiar with and follow CRH Life Saving Rules.

Understand and adhere to all Government Regulations.

Be able to supervise all personnel in quarry operation.

Be able to direct and perform projects within quarry operations.

Assume responsibilities of the Superintendent in their absence.

Develop the skills needed to cover the duties of all positions being supervised.

Ability to advance company initiatives, motivate and communicate effectively with team.

Establish and follow a development plan to train/obtain skills to move into a quarry superintendent role.

Fill in for employees absent or excused from work if needed

Provide employee empowerment and employee accountability.

Be able to learn and train employees on various pieces of equipment.

Effectively communicate with others.

Lead by example.

Have a high level of mechanical aptitude, knowledge, and maintenance skills.

Coordinate the inspection of all plant and quarry operations as required.

Ability to identify and effectively schedule plant maintenance needs.

Request quotations and maintain parts inventory as assigned.

Ability to enter production for the day and review time sheets

Other duties as assigned.

York (Thomasville) Industrial Minerals Positions:

Industrial Electrician

Responsible for own personal safety at all times as well as maintaining the highest standard of safety and quality in all aspects of the job. Be familiar with and follow Oldcastle’s 14 Fundamentals for Fatality Elimination.

Administrator of Q2C quoting software and the customer portal.

Maintains a credit-tracking log, backlog reports, and other miscellaneous reports as needed.

Maintains pricing for all lines of business and maintains compliance for auditing purposes.

Provides product pricing back up to accounts receivable as needed.

Provides customers with resolution to invoicing and billing discrepancies.

Recommends corrective services to adjust customer concerns.

Follows up on customer inquiries and research to assure satisfactory resolution of the concern.

Assists with the training of new personnel in the Inside Sales Department.

Acts as a coordinator when needed between the sales effort and their relationship with technical services, manufacturing & transportation departments working toward the common goal of servicing the customer’s needs.

Works with the accounts receivable department to research discrepancies on the accounts.

Processes special billing procedures as needed.

Helps with quote and project duties as needed.

Regular and timely attendance.

Other duties as assigned.

Production Associate

Responsible for own personal safety at all times

Completion of MSHA Part 48 New Task Training for working in each department.

Operation of bobcat to assist in various clean-up efforts.

Working rotating shifts and overtime as needed to cover operations.

Operator to be able to climb, sweep, and shovel, and hand stack pallets

Must be able to be trained in bagging and milling departments

Employee to maintain and grease associated equipment in each department.

Workplace inspections to be completed and properly documented.

Responsible for quality control of products and taking samples as required.

Responsible for loading customer orders correctly and maintaining quality of products loaded on trucks.

Maintaining clean assigned working area.

Maintain environmental standards

Other duties as assigned

Industrial Maintenance Mechanic, 2nd Shift

Responsible for own personal safety always as well as, maintain the highest standard of safety and quality in all aspects of the job.

Be able to identify any associated risks, and how to implement appropriate controls. RISK ASSESSMENT

Monitor work area and surroundings during task completion and machinery operation.

Ensures operation of machinery and mechanical equipment by completing preventive maintenance requirements on engines, motors, pneumatic tools, conveyor systems, and production machines; following diagrams, sketches, operations, manuals, manufacturer’s instructions, and engineering specifications; troubleshooting malfunctions.

Locates sources of problems by observing mechanical devices in operation; listening and watching for problems; using precision measuring and testing instruments.

Removes defective parts by dismantling devices, using hoist, cranes, and hand power tools.

Adjusts functional parts of devices and control instruments by using required tools.

Controls downtime by informing production workers of routine preventive maintenance techniques.

Maintains equipment, parts, and supplies inventories by checking stock to determine inventory level; anticipating needed equipment, parts, and supplies; placing and expediting orders.

Conserves maintenance resources by using equipment and supplies as needed to accomplish job results.

Maintains continuity with management by documenting and communicating actions, irregularities, and continuing needs.

Must have the ability to trouble shoot and repair all machine systems, stationary and mobile.

Experience rebuilding/replacing major mobile components such as engine, transmission, etc. is not needed. Must be able to proficiently weld (horizontal and vertical) and cut with a torch.

Demonstrate safe and proper application of hand, pneumatic and electric tools.

Demonstrate proper lockout tag-out procedures.

Demonstrate safe lifting, rigging, and blocking techniques.

Run all manlifts, forklifts and any other mobile equipment to full capacity.

Maintain operator logs, forms, and records in accordance with company policy regulations.

Detect and report improper operation, faulty equipment, defective materials, and unusual conditions to supervisor.

Safely maintain work area and vehicle in a clean and orderly condition.

Ability to be self-motivated.

Millard Aggregate Positions:

Production Loader Operator

Adhere to and follow all safety rules and regulations of MSHA/OSHA/DOT and Pennsy Supply, Inc.

Conduct daily safety assignments (area inspections, pre-shift, etc.)

Perform maintenance on equipment, such as fueling, lubricating, cleaning, and reporting faulty equipment to supervisor.

Service internal and external customers.

Uses front end loader to accumulate and pile scattered stone for loading.

Assist with plant maintenance, breakdowns, or general clean-up.

Communicate with plant operator as to what material is scheduled to be produced.

Load all cold feed bins, customer trucks and haul trucks, etc. efficiently.

Maintain stockpile and loading areas by keeping the material organized, avoid cross contamination of stockpiles. Keep loading area free of holes and keep berms at the correct height.

Communicate with management and plant operator when conditions change that will impact loading performance.

Maintain all roadways and plant areas as required.

Remove material and maintain “Truck Clean-out” area daily.

Will perform duties within the quarry and asphalt operations as needed.

Other duties as assigned.

Utility/Maintenance

Adhere to and follow all safety rules and regulations of MSHA/OSHA/DOT and Pennsy Supply, Inc.

Assure you and any fellow employees are wearing the required PPE before starting the job.

Conduct daily safety assignments (area inspections, pre-shifts, JSA’s, TRACK, etc.)

Conduct continual visual inspections of the plant daily and assist the plant operator in the plant walk through.

Operate mobile equipment on an as needed basis, e.g., skid steer, telehandler, manlift, etc.

Complete maintenance work orders as assigned.

Communicate any new maintenance observations to Lead person and add all maintenance items to maintenance list daily.

Prepare for maintenance assignments by creating tool and parts kits for work orders as directed.

Maintain efficient work environment – 5S organized truck, tools, parts room, and all affected work areas. Jobs are not considered completed until the work area has been cleaned.

Be aware of time constraints. Jobs should be completed during scheduled hours (communicate the need for help as needed prior to the start of the task).

Must be able to weld and cut with a torch.

Other duties as assigned.

Pit Loader Operator

Adhere to and follow all safety rules and regulations of MSHA/OSHA/DOT and Pennsy Supply, Inc.

Conduct daily safety assignments (area inspections, pre-shifts, JSA’s, Risk Assessments, etc.).

Perform pre-shift inspections on equipment and workplace inspections.

Perform maintenance on equipment, such as fueling, lubricating, cleaning, and reporting faulty equipment to Supervisor.

Operate quarry front end loader, and other equipment as needed.

Start engines, shift gears, press pedals, and turns steering wheels to operate equipment.

Move levers to lower and tilt bucket and drive equipment forward to move bulk material.

Work with the Quarry Plant Operators and haul truck drivers to ensure production targets are achieved.

Maintain level floor in pit and sort mud/oversize from the muck pile while loading haul trucks to achieve production.

Be able to ingress and egress equipment by navigating steps using grab bars and three points of contact.

Monitor various gauges during operation of equipment.

Maintain clean equipment inside and out to ensure safety and operational excellence, by washing equipment to clean off excess dirt throughout the day.

Maintain haul roads, safety berms, catch berms, and high wall conditions.

Assist with plant repairs & plant maintenance, such as cleaning up in and around the plant & quarry as directed.

Help with stone, asphalt, and RAP plants as needed.

Understand and adhere to all Government Regulations.

Other duties as assigned

CDL Positions – Harrisburg Area:

Ready Mix Driver

Responsible for own personal safety at all times as well as, maintain the highest standard of safety and quality in all aspects of the job.

Be able to ingress an digress truck by navigating 2 steps with grab bars present

Be able to manipulate truck steering wheel (power steering), shifter and other various levers and knobs necessary for operation of truck and associated equipment

Operate ready mix concrete truck to deliver to construction sites, as specified, in a safe and efficient manner, obeying applicable laws and following dispatch instruction.

Maintain communication with dispatcher as necessary regarding deliveries, check delivery tickets for special instructions and complete as required.

Frequently climb 8–12-foot ladder to ensure proper materials are loaded in a safe manner and obtain proper signatures as required.

Frequently handle 50-pound mixer chutes safely, and dump slurry as required by established procedures

Collect money from customers and record transactions on receipt.

Inform customers of new products or services. Listen to and communicate or resolve service complaints.

Respond to customer questions and complaints related to basic product knowledge and concrete instruction.

Monitor various gauges during operation of vehicle.

Maintain operator logs, forms, and records in accordance with company policy and DOT regulations.

Complete written reports of problems or necessary repairs and forward to maintenance personnel. Detect and report improper operation, faulty equipment, defective materials, and unusual conditions to supervisor.

Safely maintain work area and vehicle in a clean and orderly condition.

Assure product quality to the best of the Driver’s ability before leaving plants and in route to jobsites.

Maintain a clean mixer truck, inside and out, to ensure safety and operational excellence, by washing truck, to clean off excess concrete on the truck, fins or in the hopper throughout the day.

Tri-Axle Dump Truck Driver

Adhere to and follow all safety rules and regulations of MSHA/OSHA/DOT and Pennsy Supply, Inc.

Conduct daily safety assignments (area inspections, pre-shifts, JSA’s, TRACK, etc.).

Deliver aggregates and blacktop materials to customers, pavers, shoulder machines and stone boxes and construction sites.

Responsible for unsynchronized transmission operation.

Communicate with dispatchers using 2-way radios and verbal communication with customers and internal personnel.

Ability to read a map to navigate around the Northeastern PA area.

Must be able to complete logbooks, vehicle inspection and site condition reports, both manually and electronically.

Responsible for cleaning bed of truck from debris and keep rest of truck clean.

Other duties as assigned.

Quality Control Field/Lab Technician

Ensure a safe work environment in compliance of all safety policies and procedures using the appropriate tools and equipment for the task

Monitor and test process functions & materials daily to ensure our products meet or exceed requirements of the appropriate agency or customer

Correct any deviations in these processes or materials from the requirements

Prepare and record accurate information and forward to personnel in a timely manner

Follow quality control plans or guidelines as assigned

Evaluate data for deviations or trends away from accepted standards

Obtain PennDOT or other required certifications in a timely manner

Assist internal and external customers in any quality related matters

Occasionally climb steps/ladders to perform scale checks on blacktop and concrete plants

Shovel and carry material in buckets for testing

Keep work area in a clean and orderly manner

Harrisburg Area Mechanic Positions:

Mobile Maintenance Electrician

Responsible for own personal safety at all times. As well as maintain the highest standard of safety and quality in all aspects of the job.

Be able to identify any associated risks, and how to implement appropriate controls. Risk assessment is a mandatory skill.

Install new electrical systems using 480V and/or 120V and 24V circuits including control and switchgear cabinets, conduits, wiring, and terminations.

Troubleshoot existing electrical equipment and systems wired in 480V/120V/24V.

Repair and maintain existing electrical equipment.

Electrical testing and calibration

Ability to track, record, and maintain official records of work completed as per Federal and State requirements.

Monitor work area and surroundings during task completion and machinery operation.

Maintain operator logs, forms, and records in accordance with company policy regulations.

Detect and report improper operation, faulty equipment, defective materials and unusual conditions to immediate supervisor or appropriate plant supervisor.

Safely maintain work area and vehicle in a clean and orderly condition.

Ability to be self-motivated.

Mobile Maintenance Millwright

Receives instructions covering the scheduled and emergency repair, installation, and repair work to be done

Interprets prints and plans; develops sketches, diagrams, and prints as required

Inspects mechanical equipment for defects and improper operations such as misalignment, wear, insufficient lubrications, production of defective material, etc.

Determines the best way to make repairs to minimize divergence from quality and production standards

Understands the need for quick turnaround to prevent loss of production and adheres to that

Advises when immediate shutdown of equipment is necessary to minimize detrimental effects on quality, productivity, and machinery

Make corrections and repairs necessary to follow OSHA & MSHA requirements

Dismantles, cleans, repairs, installs, maintains, assembles, and lubricates mechanical equipment

Assembles and aligns gears, bearings, shafts, etc. involving the application of press, sliding, and running fits

Able to field fabricate and erect steel and wood structures

Operates simple and sophisticated tools, such as drill press, pipe threading machine, power saw lathes, key-seater, etc. in the performance of their duties

Erects scaffolds and performs rigging as necessary

Changes, set-up and adjusts equipment as required by current operating conditions and standards

Works out of man lift bucket truck, structural steel frames, scaffolding and boats or floats

Performs all types of electric and gas welding, burning, and brazing as required on construction and maintenance of equipment

Uses precision testing equipment to determine sources and causes of trouble

Uses micrometers, gauges, measuring and balancing machines to perform close tolerance adjustment for all operation and steering equipment

Test operates repaired equipment as necessary

Makes field repairs and necessary to get equipment back in service

Keeps records as required

Complete work orders and keep record of activities

Maintains cleanliness of equipment and work area

Attends meetings as required or directed

Other duties as assigned

Mobile Maintenance Supervisor

Receives maintenance tasks from the Director of Operations Support and communicates the highest priority needs to the millwrights and electricians to ensure their timely and efficient completion

Recognizes and addresses patterns in production defects caused by machines and takes corrective action to address them

Maintains up to date and accurate maintenance data, including records of all maintenance and repair activities conducted, purchase orders for spare/replacement parts and spare parts inventory

Maintains frequent contact with Operations managers and staff to ensure proper functioning of all equipment and the timely completion of previously communicated maintenance needs

Develops and implements standardized maintenance repair techniques and preventative maintenance procedures to ensure the most effective and efficient methods are in use

Plans and schedules preventative and predictive maintenance to ensure optimal equipment function, durability, and reliability

Identifies and proactively addresses safety concerns and enforces staff compliance with safety regulations

Ensures spare part lists are available for equipment and are compatible

Ensures all new employees receive necessary safety and technical training to ensure efficient ramp up into maintenance roles

Conduct machine installs and repairs, maintenance, and facilities repair, including electrical, mechanical, welding, fabrication of special parts as needed

Read blueprints, wiring diagrams, process sheets, and assembly schematic drawings

Operate a variety of hand and power tools to repair, grease, weld, cut, change parts, and complete tasks

Controls downtime by informing production workers of routine preventive maintenance techniques; monitoring compliance

Maintain the cleanliness, functionality, and safety of equipment and work areas

Assist and direct workers in electrical, electronic, mechanical hydraulic and pneumatic maintenance and repair of machinery and equipment

Assist and direct workers in the diagnosis of malfunctions in equipment and machinery

Inspect all production equipment daily

Test malfunctioning machinery, determine repairs and assign mechanic for repair

Install, adjust, and repair production equipment and special purpose machines as assigned

Perform general repairs to plant structures

Keep work area in a clean and orderly condition

Test malfunctioning machinery, determine repairs and discuss with Plant Manager for approval and repairs as needed

Replace faulty parts, electrical wires, motors, controls, and circuit boards

Install equipment and electrical components and test to ensure proper functioning

Observe mechanical devices and equipment and listen to sounds to determine proper functioning or identify causes of trouble

Dismantle equipment to gain access to and remove defective parts using hoists, cranes, hand tools, and power tools. Replace and install parts as needed

Lubricate and clean parts and equipment to ensure proper operation

Ensure safety guidelines are followed

Other responsibilities may be assigned

Equipment Mechanic

Adhere to and follow all safety rules and regulations of MSHA/OSHA/DOT and Pennsy Supply, Inc.

Conduct daily safety assignments (workplace exam, pre-shifts, JSA’s, TRACK, etc.).

Receives work instructions pertaining to scheduled and emergency repairs.

Examines and reasons through causes for failure or improper operation of engines, running gear, parts, and equipment.

Plans for and determines the best method and materials required to expedite proper and economical repair to restore equipment operation.

Responsible for evaluating equipment for compliance with safety criteria and placing equipment out of service if necessary.

Follows specifications on complex equipment diagrams, parts drawings, and catalogs.

Advises supervisor of unusual or abnormal repair problems.

Repairs hydraulic and electric systems incorporated as an integral part of diesel, electric or gasoline powered equipment performing such as replacing bearings; gears as required; laps or hones close fitting parts to specification tolerances; replaces or repairs and adjusts carburetors, injectors, air compressors, piping, tubing, brasses, ignition systems, starters, generators, regulators, lights and wiring, cooling systems, etc.

Repairs transmission and differentials, replacing gears, u-joints, bearings, and seals, etc.

Repairs brakes and drums and replaces hydraulic, pneumatic, or other linkage system parts.

Repairs and adjusts steering and suspension systems.

Repairs and rebuilds bodies and frames, etc. by straightening, welding, brazing, refinishing, and painting.

Repairs or replaces wheels, crawler tracks, axles, journals, cables, sheaves, and clutch assemblies.

Uses precision testing equipment to determine sources and cause of trouble.

Uses micrometers, gauges, measuring and balancing machines to perform close tolerance adjustments for all operation and steering equipment.

Test operates repaired equipment as necessary.

Makes field repairs as necessary to get equipment back in service.

Utilize computers and computer diagnostic equipment for electronic components.

Prepares and maintains records of work performed; parts, supplies and material used; refers to equipment catalogs and inspects and certifies equipment condition as required by company policy and government regulation.

Maintains cleanliness of equipment and work area.

Attends meetings as required or directed.

Other duties as assigned.

Benefits:

Contact Us

Facebook | Instagram