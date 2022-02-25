Virtual Job Fair 2022 PMI Booth

Property Management, Inc. (PMI)

About Us

We have been Pennsylvania’s premier professional property management company since 1967. We offer a full suite of services including commercial space, residential apartments and townhomes, manufactured housing, student housing, affordable housing, and association management. We also believe our people are our greatest asset, therefore, we are a 100% employee-owned company.













Location

Our home office is located in Lemoyne; however we have properties throughout the state reaching to Williamsport, Allentown, State College and Somerset. All positions report to the same office or portfolio of properties daily.

Jobs

We have multiple opportunities available at any given time. We are always looking for capable Maintenance Technicians to serve our tenants and residents in our commercial and residential properties. These individuals should have basic maintenance skills including light carpentry, light electrical and light plumbing. HVAC experience is always a plus. We require our Technicians to have reliable and insured transportation to be able to do their daily duties and participate in the on-call pool. We are also always looking for various professionals to add to our team; Property Managers, Administrative Assistants and Leasing Agents to name a few. Experience needed may vary location by location, but we are a company who believes in training, education, and innovation. We offer educational assistance for any industry specific training or certification/designation including a PA Real Estate License, Certified Property Manager designation, Accredited Residential Manager designation and even HVAC certification. You can view any of our open positions and apply through the “Careers” portion of our website at www.rentpmi.com. Most positions have a current signing bonus and/or an on-call bonus!

Vesting in our 100% Employee-Owned Company and a 401(k) with a company match is available after one year of employment. We have a very generous PTO plan and we offer medical/dental/vision/life and disability insurances on the first of the month after 60 days of employment. Some positions may be able to participate in our alternative work schedule and most Maintenance positions partake in our on-call bonus program.

Our culture and philosophy guide our employees to achieve confidence and clarity within their position and the real estate industry. With an emphasis on education, our staff receives on-going training and support to meet our high standards and superior reputation.

Job description and pay varies property by property/location by location. Check out our website for additional information!