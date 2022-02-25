Virtual Job Fair 2022 Rolling Green Cemetery Booth

Rolling Green Cemetery

Rolling Green Cemetery in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, has provided peace of mind to families across the greater Harrisburg area since 1929. With its well-manicured gardens, mature trees, impressive statues and wide variety of burial options, Rolling Green Cemetery is a serene and beautiful final resting place for loved ones.

Family Service Counselor

We are looking for compassionate and passionate people to join our sales team!

Accountable for serving client families by making at need cemetery arrangements, and selling pre-need arrangements. The Family Service Counselor serves families by providing exemplary personalized service and plays an essential role in generating revenue for the cemetery as well as acting as the primary contact for families.

Medical/Prescription Drugs

Dental

Vision

Flexible Spending/Health Savings/Commuter Spending Accounts

401k

Tuition Reimbursement

Employee Assistance Program

Critical Illness, Accident, Hospital Indemnity, Short & Long Term Disability, Life, Supplemental Life, AD&D, Adoption, Legal Protection and Pet Insurance

Contact: Robert Folckemer 717-761-4055