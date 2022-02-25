Virtual Job Fair 2022 Syncreon Booth

syncreon

Syncreon delivers tailored, progressive and scalable solutions to premier global automotive and technology brands, such as Jaguar Land Rover, Harley Davidson, BMW, Dell, Xerox and Canon. We supply 3PL and 4PL solutions that adapt as quickly as industry and the marketplace evolve. For over 60 years, syncreon has provided unique and innovative expertise in: contract logistics, warehousing management, inbound to manufacturing, reverse and repair, export packing, aftermarket services, fulfilment services and transport. Today we have 14,000+ employees and working in 100+ locations worldwide who enjoy our supportive culture, dedication to work-life balance, people development and superb career opportunities.

125 Stonewood Rd. York, PA 17402

Material Handlers On the job training offered, no experience necessary.

Forklift Operators Experience operating a forklift in a warehouse environment.

Transportation Coordinators Excellent communication skills (verbal and written) with experience with SAP within supply chain functions preferable.

Operations Planner Customer service background in logistics with ability to handle problem resolution in a timely manner.

Cycle Counters Experience with cycle counting and/or supporting inventory functions within a warehouse environment.

Various Supervisor & Manager Openings Relevant leadership experience in a supplier/production environment.



Hourly roles in our NEW location start between $18.50 up to $20.00 plus a shift differential for 2nd, 3rd and the weekend shifts!

Competitive medical, dental, vision, and 401K benefits.

Career growth – opportunity doesn’t stop once you are in the door.

Competitive vacation and PTO plans.

Safe workplace, team environment, and management who cares!

Syncreon’s global team represents a variety of cultures, languages and needs. We are proud members of our communities, and we encourage both our employees and customers’ associates to be personally active in their local areas as well. We proactively create strong relationships and share what we have and what we know with others in order to improve lives and the world around us on both an individual and collective scale.

Our Corporate Responsibility (CR) is one of our principal values and highest priorities. As a team, we share a commitment to:

Respect the environments in which we live and work through green initiatives

Promote health & safety guidelines in our facilities

Encourage our syncreon team to engage in community outreach activities

