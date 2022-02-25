Virtual Job Fair 2022 Ventura Foods LLC Booth

Ventura Foods LLC

About Us

Regardless of your role at Ventura Foods, we celebrate you. It’s a cornerstone of our culture at Ventura Foods. We honor who you are, cheer on your wins, and applaud your progress. From appreciation week events, to shout outs in the Ventura Voice, to a supportive word from leadership – we strive to make sure all of our team members know they’re valued and appreciated. And we’ll all celebrate our successes – together.

Ventura Foods delivers solutions that help food companies delight their customers in the U.S., Canada, and more than 60 other countries around the world. Our quality products can be found at national and regional restaurants, hospitals and universities, movie theatres and major retailers worldwide. We proudly help food providers earn a special place on consumers’ tables by continually crafting custom dressings, sauces, mayonnaises, and other food solutions that exceed people’s expectations for great-tasting flavors and high-quality ingredients. We bring the same passion for innovation and quality commitment to our retail brands, including Marie’s® dressings, LouAna® oils, Dean’s® dips, and Gold n’ Soft® spreads.

What’s behind our success? Our high-performing team – nearly 4,000 strong – always supporting, celebrating, and pushing each other to reach higher every day. In fact, we believe it’s our people that give us our Edge.

Ventura Foods is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law.













Location

Ventura Foods, LLC. 1501 Orchard Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17201

Jobs

Industrial Technician, Sr. – SIGN ON BONUS; BENEFITS DAY 1!

Assistant Processor – DAYLIGHT, SIGN ON BONUS! BENEFITS DAY 1!

QA Tech II – Nights 2-2-3, BENEFITS DAY 1! SIGN ON BONUS!

Physical Benefits:

Vision Benefits

Dental Benefits

Medical & Prescription Coverage

Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA)

Health Savings Account & Contributions (HSA)

Basic and Supplemental (AD&D) Insurance

Short & Long Term Disability

Emotional Balance:

Access to a variety of mindfulness resources and support to help manage stress

Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

Giving & Volunteer programs

Financial Security:

Paid Vacation, Sick Time, and Holidays

Profit Sharing

401k & Generous Matching

Tuition Reimbursement

We provide the benefits as well as the support and motivation to help you achieve your overall well-being goals. We do this through a variety of tools and applications with the goal of helping our employees and their families live happier, healthier lives.

Contact Us

YouTube | Linkedin