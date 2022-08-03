Virtual Job Fair Fall 2022 Cargill Booth

BACK TO MAIN PAGE

About Us

Cargill is a global organization with a team of 160,000 employees who are committed to safe, responsible, sustainable ways to nourish the world. Our Camp Hill facility produces wholesome, high-quality food products for grocery stores.

Cargill’s values – do the right thing, put people first and reach higher – are at the core of how we work.

We are focused on the safety of our employees and giving back to the communities in which we operate.

Location

Camp Hill, Pennsylvania

Jobs

We have full-time job opportunities at Camp Hill including positions on our maintenance team, production leads, production operators, Food Safety, Quality and Regulatory technicians and shipping operators and selectors.

Job Description:

40-hour work week, with overtime opportunities

Facility operates Monday through Saturday

Multiple career advancement opportunities at Cargill

On-job training for all positions

Multiple plant recognition events, dinners giveaways

Community activities and support

Equal Opportunity Employer

Pay Scale:

In Camp Hill, the starting base hourly wage is $18.00 per hour.

Production $18hr up to $22.75hr.

Maintenance workers are in extremely high demand, with the starting wage for maintenance staff at

$18-42 per hour.

$2.00/hr Attendance Incentive Bonus (Paid monthly upon qualification)

$1,500 Sign-On Bonus!

Benefits:

These are full-time positions with competitive pay and benefits including:

• Medical, Dental, Vision, and Prescription Drug Insurance

• Health and Wellness Incentives

• Paid Vacation and Holidays

• 401(k) with Cargill matching contributions

• Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)

• Short-Term Disability and Life Insurance

• Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

• Tuition Reimbursement

• Generous signing bonuses

• $750 Referral Bonus

• Employee Discounts

Employment Highlights:

Cargill strives to be a “People First” organization, giving employees opportunities for advancement and

growth at every level.

We make every effort to promote from within our current workforce to attract and retain top talent to

better service our customers.

