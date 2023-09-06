Virtual Job Fair Fall 2023 Cracker Barrel Booth

BACK TO MAIN PAGE
About Us
Pleasing People has been our mission since Cracker Barrel was founded in 1969. It’s a pillar of our organization, and is as important to our employee experience as it is to our guests. Whether you’re serving our guests at one of our Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations, or supporting our staff from our Lebanon, Tennessee headquarters, you’ll experience our commitment to supporting the professional and personal goals of every employee.
Locations
- 2525 Brindle Dr, Harrisburg, PA 17110
- 395 Cumberland Pkwy, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
- 236 Pauline Dr, York, PA 17402
- 35 S Willowdale Dr Ste 1822, Lancaster, PA 17602
- 3 E Garland Dr, Carlisle, PA 17013
- 13600 Wolfe Rd, New Freedom, PA 17349
- 1162 Wayne Ave, Chambersburg, PA 17202
Jobs
- Server
- Cook
- Retail Sales
- To Go
- Host
