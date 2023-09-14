Virtual Job Fair Fall 2023 Harley-Davidson Booth

About Us
At Harley-Davidson, we are building more than machines. We stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Harley-Davidson embodies a quest for adventure, and a passion to deliver and experience the unexpected. A story as legendary as ours starts with passionate employees to keep building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Join our winning team!
In 1903, out of a small shed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, four young men–William Harley and Arthur, William and Walter Davidson–lit a cultural wildfire that would grow and spread across geographies and generations. Their innovation and imagination for what was possible on two wheels sparked a transportation revolution and a motorcycle culture that would make Harley-Davidson one of the most recognized and revered brands in the world.
From Arizona to Australia, and many places in between, our employees are essential to our success. We need people who wake up every day with a passion for customers and who come to work with the creativity and drive to make amazing things happen.
York Vehicle Operations provides machining fabrication, paint and final assembly of all Touring and Trike models and builds limited edition custom models. Our employees in this facility produce the Sportster®, Softail®, Touring and CVO™ families of motorcycles and LiveWire™ electric motorcycles. York also manufactures current and non-current replacement parts.
Location
1425 Eden Rd., York, PA 17402
Jobs
We are looking for Supervisors, Engineers, Coordinators, Production technicians, maintenance mechanics, maintenance toolmakers, and maintenance electricians. We also have remote positions. Entry level hourly production positions start at $24.77 per hour with $1.00 shift differential.
Positions:
- Production Technician 1
- Supervisor openings -multiple shifts
- Maintenance Toolmaker
- Maintenance Mechanic
- Maintenance Electrician
- Coordinator Manufacturing
- Associate Engineer Manufacturing
Benefits:
- Health, Dental, & Vision Insurance
- Flexible spending accounts
- Life Insurance
- 401 (k)
- Dependent care reimbursement
- Onsite fitness center
- Tuition reimbursement
- Employee Assistance Plan
- Vacation and Holidays
Perks:
- Discounts and/or Financing on Company Products, including Motorcycles
- Tuition reimbursement for Riding Academy new rider course
- Wellness Resources
- Charitable Partnerships and volunteer opportunities
- Discounts and/or Financing on Company Products, including Motorcycles
- Variable Compensation Programs
- Matching programs for United Way contributions, educational institutions and volunteer hours
- Climate controlled building