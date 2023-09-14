Virtual Job Fair Fall 2023 Harley-Davidson Booth

BACK TO MAIN PAGE

About Us

At Harley-Davidson, we are building more than machines. We stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Harley-Davidson embodies a quest for adventure, and a passion to deliver and experience the unexpected. A story as legendary as ours starts with passionate employees to keep building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Join our winning team!

In 1903, out of a small shed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, four young men–William Harley and Arthur, William and Walter Davidson–lit a cultural wildfire that would grow and spread across geographies and generations. Their innovation and imagination for what was possible on two wheels sparked a transportation revolution and a motorcycle culture that would make Harley-Davidson one of the most recognized and revered brands in the world.

From Arizona to Australia, and many places in between, our employees are essential to our success. We need people who wake up every day with a passion for customers and who come to work with the creativity and drive to make amazing things happen.

York Vehicle Operations provides machining fabrication, paint and final assembly of all Touring and Trike models and builds limited edition custom models. Our employees in this facility produce the Sportster®, Softail®, Touring and CVO™ families of motorcycles and LiveWire™ electric motorcycles. York also manufactures current and non-current replacement parts.

Location

1425 Eden Rd., York, PA 17402

Jobs

We are looking for Supervisors, Engineers, Coordinators, Production technicians, maintenance mechanics, maintenance toolmakers, and maintenance electricians. We also have remote positions. Entry level hourly production positions start at $24.77 per hour with $1.00 shift differential.

Positions:

Production Technician 1

Supervisor openings -multiple shifts

Maintenance Toolmaker

Maintenance Mechanic

Maintenance Electrician

Coordinator Manufacturing

Associate Engineer Manufacturing

Benefits:

Health, Dental, & Vision Insurance

Flexible spending accounts

Life Insurance

401 (k)

Dependent care reimbursement

Onsite fitness center

Tuition reimbursement

Employee Assistance Plan

Vacation and Holidays

Perks:

Discounts and/or Financing on Company Products, including Motorcycles

Tuition reimbursement for Riding Academy new rider course

Wellness Resources

Charitable Partnerships and volunteer opportunities

Variable Compensation Programs

Matching programs for United Way contributions, educational institutions and volunteer hours

Climate controlled building

Explore Jobs

Contact Us

