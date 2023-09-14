Virtual Job Fair Fall 2023 Northwest Bank – Warren Booth

BACK TO MAIN PAGE

At Northwest, we’re the bank where people make the difference.

We’re real people with a shared passion for helping others. We care about our coworkers and our customers, and act with their best interests in mind. Together, we have the power to help people reach their financial goals – and the opportunity to improve their lives.

Our Community Roots Are Deep.

Established in a small town in northwestern Pennsylvania, our rich heritage is rooted in an unwavering commitment to serving our customers and communities. That’s been our foundation for 125 years and counting. As we continue to grow and evolve, our customers remain the very heart of what we do.

Today, we serve personal and business customers throughout Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, and Indiana. With a strong retail and corporate presence across all of these markets, opportunities are plentiful.

At Northwest, You Belong.

At Northwest Bank, your experience, your talent, and your voice matter. Here, you belong. Simply put, we know we’re better, together. In recognizing the unique experiences and perspectives we all bring to the table – we are a better bank. And we’re better equipped to understand where our customers are in life and help them during every stage of their financial journey. Learn more about our inclusion efforts here.

A Place Where Everyone Can Succeed

Our Inclusion Council is actively engaged to understand employees throughout our network, encouraging each of us to be our authentic selves, and creating an accepting environment where we can all contribute, innovate, and thrive.

Giving Back to Our Communities

We’re proud of our history as a community bank and are dedicated to making a difference in the places where we live and work. From the foothills of Pennsylvania’s Allegheny Mountains, to the vibrant neighborhoods of Buffalo and Pittsburgh, to the Indiana heartland, we get involved. We contribute to the mission of organizations throughout our footprint. And our employees lead and volunteer for causes and projects that are meaningful to them, making a positive impact throughout our communities.

A Commitment to Excellence

With a proven track record of outstanding customer service and employee experience, we’re proud of our award-winning reputation. Year after year, we set the bar high and challenge ourselves to exceed it!

We Have So Much to Be Proud Of.

J.D. Power Award

For Highest Customer Satisfaction with Retail Banking – 7 times in 11 years

Forbes

lists of America’s Best Banks and World’s Best Banks

Best Bank

in the Mid-Atlantic Region by Times Money Magazine

Forbes

list of Top 100 Places to Work in Pennsylvania

American Heart Association

Workplace Health Achievement Index — Silver Recognition

Healthiest Employers Finalist

in the Pittsburgh Region

Open Positions

OFFICE MANAGER, LITITZ – 744 South Broad Street, Lititz, PA 17543, USA

Personal Banker , MAYTOWN – 100 West High Street, Maytown, PA 17550, USA

Personal Banker, LANCASTER – 1195 Manheim Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, USA

Teller Team Leader, MAYTOWN – 100 West High Street, Maytown, PA 17550, USA

Teller Team Leader, COLUMBIA – 10 South 18th Street, Columbia, PA 17512, USA

Part-Time Teller, MAYTOWN – 100 West High Street, Maytown, PA 17550, USA

