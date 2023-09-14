Virtual Job Fair Fall 2023 Road Safe Booth

BACK TO MAIN PAGE

About Us

RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Inc. is the nation’s largest provider of traffic control and pavement marking services. We also distribute high quality, innovative and durable traffic safety products, and personal protective equipment. Our slogan, “Life on the Road” is about our dedication to work zone safety and our goal is to protect the motoring public, pedestrians, and workers.

Location

RoadSafe Traffic Systems is the largest national provider of traffic safety products and services in the United States. RoadSafe serves customers in all 48 contiguous states through its network of more than 40 branch locations. For questions or information please contact Terry Johnson at (717) 858-8472

PA- Altoona, Gibsonia, Watsontown, York

Jobs

Project Manager – (York, PA)

Traffic Control Technician 2 (York, PA)

Benefits:

At RoadSafe, we offer a competitive pay, growth potential and an excellent benefits package for those who qualify including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) plans. RoadSafe recognizes and values diversity. We are an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer Minority/Female/Disability/Veteran

Explore Jobs

Contact Us

Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn