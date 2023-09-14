Virtual Job Fair Fall 2023 The Exterior Company Booth

BACK TO MAIN PAGE

“Roofs that make a difference.

For us, The Exterior Company is not just about roofing or siding – it stopped being about that a long time ago. It’s about people. Not just the communities we serve, but the team we work with, day in and day out. It’s about the people we have coffee with in the break room and the people you share ice cream with in your kitchen. Creating a space to come together with not just family, but friends who eventually become family…that is what The Exterior Company is all about.

This company may seem like it’s built on shingles and nails but it’s truly built on the hard work and dedication of our team and the unwavering support of our customers. Together, we can continue to pursue our constant mission to be more than just roofs.”

– Ryan Hoke, President