Virtual Job Fair Fall 2023 Unfi Booth

UNFI is a wholesale distributor of health and specialty food products in the United States and Canada. With 45 distribution centers across the country, we are the largest food distribution company in America. UNFI was founded by true pioneers in 1976. Since then, we’ve been making bold moves to impact the food industry through scale, service, and sustainability. Ongoing discovery is part of our DNA, and we’ll always be building better and pursuing what’s next from a people, product and process standpoint to transform the future of food for all.

York Location

Alex Hambleton

717-572-1679

Alex.Hambleton@unfi.com

Harrisburg Location

Taylor Krinock

Taylor.krinock@unfi.com

717-461-6853

401k

Dental/Health insurance

PTO

Sick leave

Product Discounts

Mental Heath Care

Employee assistance center

Order Selectors – $19.75/hr + Up to $7.50/hr in incentives

Sanitation- $16.25/hr

Receivers- $19.75/hr + $1.25 Shift differential

