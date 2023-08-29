Virtual Job Fair Fall 2023 Unfi Booth

About Us
UNFI is a wholesale distributor of health and specialty food products in the United States and Canada. With 45 distribution centers across the country, we are the largest food distribution company in America. UNFI was founded by true pioneers in 1976. Since then, we’ve been making bold moves to impact the food industry through scale, service, and sustainability. Ongoing discovery is part of our DNA, and we’ll always be building better and pursuing what’s next from a people, product and process standpoint to transform the future of food for all.
Location
York Location
Alex Hambleton
717-572-1679
Alex.Hambleton@unfi.com
Harrisburg Location
Taylor Krinock
Taylor.krinock@unfi.com
717-461-6853
Benefits
- 401k
- Dental/Health insurance
- PTO
- Sick leave
- Product Discounts
- Mental Heath Care
- Employee assistance center
Jobs
Order Selectors – $19.75/hr + Up to $7.50/hr in incentives
Sanitation- $16.25/hr
Receivers- $19.75/hr + $1.25 Shift differential