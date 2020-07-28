Virtual Education Fair

Online school, done right: We are here for you to make a smooth transition to online school.

Achievement House Cyber Charter School (AHCCS) is a tuition-free, nonprofit, public PA cyber charter school serving students in grades 7-12. Our rigorous, Middle States accredited and NCAA approved curriculum, PA certified teachers, and personalized online learning environment meet our students’ individual academic needs.

Students have access to an extensive variety of extracurricular online and in-person activities guarantee an enriching assortment of social opportunities providing the student with a well-rounded Agora experience.

Agora is focused on providing all students with the skills and knowledge to be successful lifelong learners.

We provide a rigorous curriculum and live interactive instruction is delivered by PA certified teachers in the safety and comfort of your home.

At Agora, we provide students with the opportunity to engage in a personalized, innovative, intensive academic preparation that inspires and educates them to achieve their high level of academic knowledge and skill. We do this through a focused and intentional instruction model that is built around six key areas. From the foundational level of establishing and organizing the school, to a high level of school excellence and continuous improvement, Agora students play an active role in their learning success.

Pennsylvania Virtual Charter School (PA Virtual) is a public cyber charter school that opened its doors on September 4, 2001. PA Virtual provides personalized education for approximately 2500 students from diverse backgrounds across the Commonwealth. We pride ourselves on a dynamic partnership with our families; our experienced teaching staff and their instructional use of the rich, research-based K12, Inc. curriculum; and our innovative use of technology to meet the educational needs of our students.

PROGRAM AND CURRICULUM BENEFITS

At PA Virtual Charter School, we believe that the quality and rigor of curriculum has a direct and positive impact on your child’s academic performance and achievement. By partnering with K12 Inc., we deliver a rich and stimulating curriculum for all grade levels. Available for kindergarten through twelfth grade, the K12 Inc. program gives your family flexibility in home-based learning.

