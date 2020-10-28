Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Digital Originals
Pennsylvania
Washington, D.C. Bureau
US/World
Your Local Election HQ
This Week in Pennsylvania
Investigators
Daybreak
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Consumer
Arts and Entertainment
Something Good
Top Stories
Capital BlueCross and Rite Aid host vaccine clinic for those 12 and up
Video
Top Stories
Live: Biden delivers remarks as Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts, fuel prices remain high
Live
NBA creates social justice award, named for Abdul-Jabbar
Pa. takes another step towards law enforcement reform and accountability
Fauci says he’s ‘not so sure’ kids should have to get vaccine to return to school
Health
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Vaccinate PA
Opioid Crisis
Healthy Living
What’s Going Around
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Capital BlueCross and Rite Aid host vaccine clinic for those 12 and up
Video
Top Stories
Vaccine passports and summer travel: What we know
How COVID-19 vaccines will work for your kids
Video
Pressure mounts on CDC to update mask requirements
Video
What’s Going Around: Hand, foot and mouth, vomiting, croup, seasonal allergies
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Traffic
Gas Prices
Digital Weather Almanac
Beyond the Forecast
River Levels
Sports
The Sports Extra Podcast
Local Sports
Like a Girl
Dirt Track Tuesday
NFL Draft
National Sports
Nittany Nation
Japan 2020
Esports
Venn
Top Stories
Episode 4: Hershey Bears Spencer Carbery on Cup-less season, McMichael’s future & Yale graduates doing math
Video
Top Stories
NBA creates social justice award, named for Abdul-Jabbar
Bishop McDevitt state championship swim team honored at Capitol
Video
Harrisburg Senators drop home opener to Richmond
Video
What Harrisburg Senators fans can expect this season
Video
Watch Live
Live Newscasts
abc27 News+
TV Schedule
Community
Finding Hope Together
Feed a Local Family
Remarkable Women
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Pledge of Allegiance
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
At Home in Central PA
Karns Meal Deals
You Can Do It
Community Calendar
Lottery
Top Stories
Honoring Healthcare Heroes: Dr. Andrea Tydir
Video
Top Stories
We Salute You: Edwin J. Schulz, Jr.
Video
Hometown Heroes: GIANT employees planting flowers in Harrisburg
Video
Greek fest to return in Wormleysburg
Video
Honoring Healthcare Heroes: Lindsay Rosenberry
Video
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Get Stemtastic
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Vibrant Living
Whitaker Wednesdays
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
Top Stories
UPMC Women’s Health Special
Video
Top Stories
Postpartum Depression and Anxiety
Video
Top Stories
Cumberland Valley High School Presents “Cinderella”
Video
Importance of STEM Education with Reach Cyber School
Video
West Shore Theatre Revitalization Project
Video
Summer Camp and Glamping at Camp Hebron
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
abc27 Mobile Apps
abc27 Newsletters
Report It
Contests
On-Air Advertising
Digital Advertising
abc27 University
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
abc27 Job Fair
Employer Spotlight
Jobs at abc27
Search
Search
Search
Protected: 2021 Primary Election Results
This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:
Password:
YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HQ
Sean Parnell enters race for Toomey’s Senate seat
Gov. Wolf responds to critics regarding Pa. reopening plans
Video
Pa. ballot questions explained
Video
Retired teacher has a simple solution to Pa’s ‘convoluted’ ballot problem
Video
Tuesday is final day to request absentee or mail-in ballot for primary election
Michigan vendor to blame for two mail-in ballot errors in Lancaster County
Video
Mail-in ballot mix-up in Lancaster County causes frustration for voters and election officials
Video
Four primary ballot questions explained: Three Pa. constitutional amendments, referendum
State Elections official addresses mistakes on May primary mail-in ballots
Video
May primary ballot question will determine future of Pa. disaster declarations
Video
Erie postmaster files lawsuit over post-election claim, brings national attention
Video
May Primary: Important dates to remember before election day
Video
Pa. population lags, costs state a U.S. House seat, electoral college vote
‘Beyond seriously’: Trump considering presidential run in 2024
Harrisburg Democratic mayoral candidates face off in debate
Video
Heated exchange concludes Pa. House hearings on election reform
Video
Harrisburg Democratic Mayoral Debate to air on Saturday, April 17 on abc27
Video
The Great Pa. Voteswagon Tour: Former Governor’s son leads redistricting effort
Video
MLB moves All-Star game out of Atlanta over Georgia voter restrictions
Pa. House hearing discusses election integrity and vulnerability
Video
No fixes or reforms before Pennsylvania’s next election
Video
How Georgia’s new GOP voting law works
Harrisburg judge rules on mayoral residency challenge, Banks to remain in race
Video
Senators examine possibility of expanding voting rights to Americans
Video
Otto Banks Harrisburg residency challenge continues in court
Video
Pa. Republicans continue examination of state election laws
Video
LIVE NOW: House State Gov’t committee hearing to review mail-in and absentee ballot process
Pa. House to hold election hearing focusing on mail-in, absentee ballot procedures
‘For The People Act’ aims to protect, expand voting rights
Video
Steelton mayor, opponent encouraging women to pursue leadership positions
Video
More Your Local Election HQ