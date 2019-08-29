Comey violated FBI policies in handling of memos

WASHINGTON – In a report released by the Department of Justice, former director of the FBI, James Comey, was reported to have broken policy by recording and leaking memos he took regarding meetings he had with Trump in 2017.

The report stated that Comey broke bureau rules by sharing memos with a lawyer and friend, the latter of which was Columbia University law school professor Daniel Richman, who Comedy directed to share the info with a reporter.

The report noted that it found none of the information shared by Comey or his attorneys with anyone in the media was considered classified and the Justice Department has declined to pursue prosecution against Comey.

Of the meetings that Comey wanted to document, included a dinner where Trump asked for his loyalty and an Oval Office meeting, Comey says the president asked him to drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey said he considered his memos to be personal rather than government documents, and it never would’ve occurred to him to give them back to the FBI after he was fired.

The inspector general’s office disagreed, citing policy that FBI employees must give up all documents with FBI information once they leave the bureau.

Comey tweeted on the heels of the report release, “I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a “sorry we lied about you” would be nice.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.