Trump asked foreign officials to help Barr investigate Mueller probe

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) – Following news of House Democrats sending a subpoena to President Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Guliani, further developments regarding the impeachment inquiry may implicate Attorney General William Barr as well.

Barr had previously held meetings with foreign officials to garner aid against a Department of Justice inquiry the President aimed towards discrediting U.S. intelligence agencies’ examination of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump asked the Australian prime minister and other foreign leaders to help Attorney General William Barr with an investigation into the origins of the Russia probe.

A Justice Department official says Trump initiated the calls at Barr’s request. The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and insisted on anonymity.

The official says the recent call with Australia was one of a “number of times” the president made similar introductory phone calls for the attorney general as part of U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the special counsel’s Russia probe.

The official says Trump told Prime Minister Scott Morrison the attorney general would be contacting his Australian counterpart.

This revelation comes after the House opened an impeachment inquiry against Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.