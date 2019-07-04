Trump supporters rally ahead of Fourth of July celebration

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — From the Star-Spangled Banner to Happy Birthday, Trump supporters sang Wednesday during a rally outside the White House ahead of the president’s planned Fourth of July extravaganza.

In addition to a parade and flyovers, Trump plans to give a speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial to celebrate the country’s birth.

“I’m just looking forward to everything that’s going on,” Kevin Rebal of Pompano Beach, Florida, said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the tanks and all the other equipment on the National Mall.”

Many of the supporters weren’t strangers to Trump’s rallies and speeches.

“This will actually be our 19th time to come see our president and make America great again,” Chris Turner of Orlando, Florida, said.

Rebal said he expects Trump’s speech on Thursday to be a message of unity.

“He’s always talking about unifying,” Rebal said. “I know Cubans for Trump, I know Blacks for Trump, I know Chinese for Trump, you know Latinos for Trump.”

Dion Cini traveled from New York with a massive flag that’s already looking ahead to 2020.

“I actually go around the United States with this big flag and other flags and drop them,” Cini said.

While others support the president’s celebration, they expressed concern that the event will feel more like a campaign rally than something that’s meant for everyone to enjoy.

“He’s going to try not to be political, but I guarantee he’s going to,” Dan Knorowski of Portsmouth, Virginia, said.

“Maybe some of us are a little hesitant that things could go in a different direction but I’m hopeful that we’ll stay the course,” Washington, D.C. resident John Conklin added.

The president’s supporters said either way, they are happy with his expanded holiday events.

“What I call it is patriotism,” Cini said. “We’re bringing patriotism back to America. It’s been gone for a long time.”