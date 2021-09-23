2021 Fall Outlook from abc27’s Most Accurate Local Forecast team

(WHTM) — Wednesday, September 22, marked the first official day of the fall season, and the temperatures around Central Pennsylvania certainly seemed to note the change in season, with overnight lows dipping to the low 50s.

abc27’s team of meteorologists expects a seasonable start to fall, meaning temperatures will be very comfortable for the majority of October. Temperatures are expected to be slightly above average for October, with an average of zero to two degrees above normal. Colder air will make its way into the area as we get closer to November.

Precipitation is expected to be slightly below average for the fall season. The colder air in November will likely have us seeing our first measurable snowfall by the middle of the month.

The temperatures are dropping, the leaves will be changing colors soon, the pumpkins will make their return, and fall will soon be in full swing. Enjoy the seasonable weather before it’s too late! The fall season officially ends on December 1.