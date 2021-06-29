4th Of July Weekend Outlook: Daily Rain Chances, But No Washouts!

Our best chance for showers and storms this week will be Thursday. A front will then move east of the Mid-state, taking most of the showers with it for Friday. An upper-level low will move overhead for the weekend, allowing for some daytime pop-up showers both Saturday and Sunday. By late-Sunday afternoon, the storm should move far east enough to keep us mainly dry, good news for any holiday fireworks plans! We’ll keep fine-tuning the forecast as we get a better handle on the exact positioning and speed of the departing low.

Warmer and more humid air will return Monday after a nice break over the weekend. Another weak front approaching from the north could lead to some daytime storms. So while each day will feature a chance for rain, there will still be plenty of opportunity to get outdoors. Just have a plan ready in case you need to take things indoors for a little!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo