A breezy Wednesday with more sun

THIS EVENING: Partial Clearing. Temperatures Near 40. Winds: NW 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Decreasing Clouds. Lo 33. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 42. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Cloudy skies today will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will fall into the low 30s by early Wednesday morning. Wednesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine as a northwest breeze picks up around 10-20 mph. It will be another seasonable day with highs in the low 40s. Mostly sunny skies will prevail for Thursday with again near-average temperatures.

Friday’s storm is now all but certain to miss the Mid-state well south, only spreading in some clouds for the afternoon. The weekend will be dry as well with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. The next system we’re watching is a Gulf storm that will lift north next Monday or Tuesday. This one has the potential to bring snow into the mid-Atlantic although it’s way too soon to say how large and exactly how far north it will go. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologists Eric Finkenbinder & Adis Juklo