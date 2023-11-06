A few showers are possible by the end of the week as temperatures cool down a bit...

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 60. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Mild. Lo 51. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

ELECTION DAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Breezy. Hi 71. Winds: 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

The weekend weather was gorgeous and that should roll right into this work week with mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine sticking around. Expect partly cloudy skies today with a bit of a breeze kicking around this afternoon. Highs will be slightly above average, near 60°. Tonight will bring mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. It won’t be as cool either with lows staying in the 50s. Election Day will offer the warmest day this week, with lots of afternoon sun and highs in the lower 70s! It will remain quite breezy tomorrow too.

Temperatures in the middle of the week will be in the 50s and 60s for highs, generally pleasant for early November. Our next chance for some showers will come into play on Thursday and Friday as two more systems could have an impact. A weak system could brush by Thursday with a few light showers and another system could move north from the Gulf for Friday. Models differ a bit on exact timing, so stick with us throughout the week for updates.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara