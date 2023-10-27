TODAY: AM Clouds (Passing Shower), PM Sun, Warm! Hi 78.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Mild. Lo 58.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm! Hi 78.

Temperatures were one degree shy of tying the record high yesterday. Today’s record high is 82° set in 1963. While some backyards might get close, the official record should be safe. It will stay unseasonably warm though through Saturday. Both today and tomorrow have forecasted highs of 78°! Today and tomorrow will offer a mix of clouds and sun and both days should remain dry. We can’t completely rule out a stray shower today or tomorrow, but rain chances are very limited. The front that has been in the Midwest all week will finally shift eastward by Saturday night and bring some showers with it.

A slow-moving front will bring scattered light showers by Sunday, and again on Monday. Total two-day rain amounts will likely average around 0.25-0.50″. Skies start to clear Tuesday as the colder air arrives, with temperatures next week struggling to reach 50°! What a difference! Halloween will be chilly and breezy with trick-or-treat night featuring a fresh chill that will require ghosts and goblins to bundle up. Another frost is possible by early next Thursday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara