TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Pleasant. Hi 62.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 48.

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds, Warmer & Breezy. Hi 68. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Not much change in the going forecast for today with a mix of clouds and sunshine and afternoon highs in the lower 60s. There might be more sunshine this afternoon than the previous two days as high pressure drifts overhead. The start of Thursday is our best chance to see mostly sunny skies before clouds increase later tomorrow afternoon and evening. It will be a breezy afternoon tomorrow with winds from the south helping temperatures warm up just shy of 70°. The warm-up lasts through Friday as Central PA will be sitting ahead of a cold front that will bring a few showers by Friday evening. Football games now look wet so plan accordingly. This front, combined with a coastal low will keep the start of our weekend unsettled.

Rainfall amounts this Saturday look like less than last week. Most places should receive less than 0.50″. Regardless, outdoor plans should prepare for cloudy skies and scattered showers throughout Saturday rather than a steady rain all day. As this front exits, winds increase Saturday night and our Sunday will be blustery and cooler with a northwesterly wind between 10-20 mph. It stays breezy and cool to start next week and patchy frost is even a possibility by Tuesday morning. The chill won’t last, however, as a mid-week warm-up looks to take temperatures back to near 70° by Wednesday. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara