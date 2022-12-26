TODAY: Increasing PM Clouds. Hi 28. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partial Clearing, Not As Cold. Lo 20. Winds: Light.

TUESDAY: Clouds & Sun, More Seasonable. Hi 36. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

After brutal chill this holiday weekend, we’re looking ahead to warmer times this week! This morning is still very cold but the wind has backed off which means the wind chill is not as much of a factor. After a mostly sunny start, look for clouds to return this afternoon ahead of an area of low pressure pushing into the Ohio Valley. Snow showers will fall apart before they reach us, so we’ll just stay overcast this evening with partial clearing overnight.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun Tuesday with warmer air surging back in toward mid-week. Highs will bounce back into the 40s for Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures in the 50s by Friday! A remarkable turnaround from last Friday.

The warmth carries us into New Years weekend, but unfortunately we will have to deal with some rain. At the moment, we anticipate rain to move back in for New Years Eve, starting during the afternoon. Showers could linger into New Years Day as well, with a half inch to an inch of rain possible. We’ll keep fine-tuning the timing but have the rain gear handy if heading out to any New Years celebrations. 2023 will start off mild!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo