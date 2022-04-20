Parts of our area saw a late-season snowfall this week, with several inches of snow across parts of Franklin county. Areas to our north saw even more, with reports of over a foot of snow over southern parts of New York! The region is turning a corner today with warmer weather ahead for the rest of the week and into next weekend.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

However, all signs are pointing toward a return to below average temperatures as we close out April and head into early May. The North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) is an index that measures the strength of high pressure and low pressure over the north Atlantic. In a negative NAO phase, strong high pressure is located near Greenland, which forces colder air south into the eastern United States, aided by a trough of low pressure off the coast. We’re heading for a negative phase as we head toward the middle and end of next week. This is a more typical pattern that we see in February and is what leads to classic snowstorms.

While this doesn’t guarantee snow or that every day will be cold, a stretch of cooler than average weather can be expected through the first week of May. This translates to highs in the 50s and overnight lows around 40. Until the ridge of high pressure over eastern Canada and Greenland breaks, it will be tough to see a prolonged stretch of warm and sunny days.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo