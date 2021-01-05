Despite a record tropical season, summer drought worsened for much of Pa.

A record tropical season yielded 30 named storms for the 2020 hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center had to revert to the Greek Alphabet after all the 2020 storm names were used. The only other time the NHC used the Greek Alphabet was in 2005 which was the same year of Katrina, Rita and Wilma. The summer of 2005 yielded a very wet July, but that was certainly not the case for July 2020.

Our region normally receives rain from tropical disturbances in late summer, but our recent summer was dominated by persistent high pressure systems that blocked tropical systems from tracking into the state. It wasn’t until October until we finally received rain from the remnants of Hurricane Delta and Hurricane Zeta, each producing over an inch of rain locally.

2020 U.S. Department of Commerce, National Weather Service North Atlantic Hurricane Tracking Chart

Check out the tropical tracks of all 30 tropical systems. Much of the activity remained along the Gulf or the east coast. Only one system, Isaias, tracked through Pennsylvania which brought rain to the far eastern third of the state in late summer.