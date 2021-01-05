Feast or famine

Due to the pandemic, many of us decided to take weekend trips or small vacations across Pennsylvania over the summer of 2020. Even if you traveled locally, you may have noticed a difference in the farm fields or the local streams. While the western half of the Midstate was dealing with a developing drought, the eastern third of Pennsylvania was receiving a weekly dose of thunderstorms and downpours. Check out the image showing the extreme rainfall differences. During the month of August parts of Lebanon, Lancaster and York counties received between 200-400 percent of their average August rainfall while Perry, Juniata and Mi􀅩in counties received between 30 and 50 percent of their August rain.

U.S. Drought Monitor: Pennsylvania

A moderate drought developed across much of central PA toward the end of summer and continued to expand as we moved into fall. A severe drought developed just north of us across much of Centre and Lycoming counties.