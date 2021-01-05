Summer 2020 was Harrisburg’s hottest summer on record, mainly because July turned out to be the hottest month on record! We normally think of summertime heat as coming from the south, but this summer, strong high pressure over Canada allowed for plenty of warmth to flush into the Mid-state from the west and northwest as well. The lack of rain (1.35” total – 12th driest July) also helped assure most days reached the maximum temperature potential.

You may think, “I don’t remember breaking any high temperatures records.” That would be correct! Our high temperatures were consistently warm but never achieved record status for any one day. In fact, when you look at July 2020’s high temperatures, we ranked 8th highest, behind notable summers such as 2011 and 1966. However, July 2020’s morning lows were what pushed the month’s average temperature above any other month. The average low temperature was 77 degrees, 2.5 degrees above the second rank which was 1955. July 2020 featured more nights at or above 72 degrees than any other month in our recorded history. In fact, in the last 30 years, there has been a notable warming trend in low temperatures at Harrisburg. This can be attributed to several factors, including higher dew points, elevated winds, and perhaps topographic influences.