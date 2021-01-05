The year 2020 will be known for a record number of California wildfires and a record number of tropical systems in the Atlantic. Locally, we have plenty of records too. From the least snowy winter on record to the hottest summer on record, our weather favored a very warm and mainly dry pattern for nearly the entire year! One exception was our chilly May which proved dicult for farmers.
The growing season was impacted by our coldest May temperature on record along with a trace of snow. Below is a list of monthly records for winter, spring and summer of 2020: