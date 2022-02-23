Wednesday’s high of 66 degrees was the warmest temperature so far this year! Gusty northwest winds quickly turned a spring afternoon into a winter-chilled evening now that many areas are dropping into the 30s. This cold air will set the stage for icy conditions Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Thursday will be noticeably colder with daytime highs stuck in the 30s. An occasional snow or sleet shower is possible throughout the day, but nothing that is expected to accumulate. The main stem of this storm arrives Thursday evening after 7 pm. Several hours of steady sleet and freezing rain will impact travel overnight Thursday. Most areas are likely to experience sleet to start before changing to freezing rain late Thursday night. Some sleet accumulation could occur which can cause slick travel into early Friday morning.

Temperatures are expected to climb near or above 32 degrees near daybreak Friday morning, changing any sleet or freezing rain to plain rain. Travel conditions should quickly improve throughout the mid-morning hours. Rain showers will taper heading into Friday afternoon with northwesterly winds increasing to bring another round of cold air to start the weekend.

-abc27 Chief Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder