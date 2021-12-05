An Unsettled Week: From Near 60 Degrees To Cold & Some Snow

Today will offer some of the most seasonable and calm weather this week, with clouds and sunshine and highs in the upper 40s.

Much milder air moves in Monday ahead of a strong cold front, with highs topping out in the upper 50s and likely some areas breaking 60. Showers will move in during the afternoon, with rainfall amounts less than a half inch for most places before it wraps up by early-evening.

The bigger story with this front will be the cold air to follow. From near 60 degrees tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will tumble to near 30 degrees by midnight! Winds will turn feisty tomorrow night too, with gusts over 30 mph possible at times. The cold air lingers into Tuesday which is important for the system arriving Wednesday. Wind chills Tuesday morning will drop into the low 20s locally, with teens and single digit readings expected over western PA.

An area of low pressure could bring us our first impactful snowfall Wednesday morning and afternoon. The trend over the weekend has been for a colder setup, with an area of high pressure to our northeast draining cold air into Pennsylvania. But the question now is how well does the storm come together. Guidance is still trying to resolve details, but it appears the storm will be sheared out a bit as it interferes with another upper-air disturbance over Canada. This means generally lighter precipitation rates are expected, and while things can still shift a bit over the coming days, a significant accumulation is unlikely. The timing of the snow brings it in during the morning commute though, so it certainly bears watching as even a light snowfall can snarl travel.

Beyond Wednesday, we begin to warm up again toward next weekend. A weak disturbance could bring us light morning showers or a bit of a mix Friday morning, but a stronger storm looms for next weekend, which will likely bring us all rain late-day Saturday.

Lots to digest over the coming days! Our weather team will keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo