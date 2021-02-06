Another round of snow arrives for Sunday morning

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 38. Winds: W 5-15 mph. Winds: W 5-15 mph, Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Snow Arrives Late. Lo 27. Winds: E 5 mph.

SUNDAY: AM Snow, PM Clearing. Hi 36. Winds: W 5-10 mph by PM.

Today will be a pleasant and cooler day with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. It will be breezy with west winds gusting over 25 mph at times this afternoon which will drop wind chills into the 20s for most of the day.

A coastal storm will develop late tonight, spreading snow into the Mid-state well after midnight, first into Franklin/Adams/York/Lancaster counties by 5am before overspreading the rest of the area by 7am. It’s a quick hitting storm but could pack some briefly heavy snowfall rates especially over our southern and eastern tier areas. Snow will exit by the early afternoon but not before dropping several inches across the area. Locations most likely to exceed 3″ are those south and east of I-81 with 5″ or 6″ amounts not out of the questions over parts of Adams, York, and Lancaster counties.

A west wind by Sunday afternoon will allow for clearing and a boost to temperatures, but that will be short lived as the next round of cold air moves in for Monday. Next week features plenty of uncertainty with Arctic air looming just to our northwest and an active storm track setting up by Thursday and Friday.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo