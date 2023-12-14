TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 44.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cold. Lo 30.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Milder. Hi 53.

Expect frosty spots this morning as most of the region has fallen well into the 20s. It will be a chilly start but a seasonable and sunny afternoon is ahead with highs in the lower to mid-40s. Tonight will also be clear and cold again with lows around 30°. Both Friday and Saturday will be milder with sunshine sticking around. Plan for highs in the low 50s each afternoon! Great weather for tree cutting, holiday shopping, or anything outdoors this time of year!

An approaching storm lifting north from the Gulf of Mexico will start to affect Central PA after lunchtime on Sunday. This storm will produce another soaking rain for the region through Monday. Periods of steady and sometimes heavy rain will be around from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. Total rain amounts will be around 1″ for the region. Blustery conditions follow on Tuesday with quiet weather to follow through the end of next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara