Meteorologist Dan Tomaso talks about the local areas that have received the most rain so far today, and the timeline of the rain through tonight and Thursday. Then the forecast turns quieter as the track of Tropical Storm Eta looks to stay southeast of the region. This will have an impact on the weekend forecast compared to the outlook from just 36 hours ago. Click the video to see more!
Backyard weather: Dan has the latest on today’s rain and Eta’s track
Slowly drying out overnight through Thursday morning...