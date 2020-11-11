Backyard weather: Dan has the latest on today’s rain and Eta’s track

The remnants of Hurricane Zeta (now Post-Tropical) have been racing northeast since the storm made landfall yesterday evening in southern Louisiana. This has meant the Midstate finally has a widespread beneficial rainstorm!

Most local rain totals have averaged around 1 inch, with areas over Mifflin, Juniata, and Perry Counties measuring around an inch and a half. The center of Zeta is now heading farther east, and we will now be receiving more rain from the west. This is a separate weather system arriving from the Midstate.