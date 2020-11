Today brings a step back to true November weather- damp air and cooler conditions! Temperatures will remain in the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon/evening with stubborn clouds. Skies should clear more heading into Friday bringing back some sun!

As Eta moves out away from the United States, the tropics only quiet down for a very brief time. We may be heading toward another named storm- watch the video above as Meteorologist Dan Tomaso takes you through the latest forecast.