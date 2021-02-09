Beyond The Forecast: More Light Snow Wednesday Night

Meteorologist Adis Juklo and Brett Thackara discuss what will be an active week of weather for central Pennsylvania. The first opportunity for snow will come tonight, but mainly for the northeast tier of the viewing area. A coating to two inches is expected through sunrise Tuesday with the next round coming Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. This one could pack more of a punch with widespread snow and several inches on the table. Yet another wave could graze us Friday with more light snow during the morning commute.

Each storm will carve out a path for the following one so it's important to keep tabs on each system's forecast this week. While still six days out, there are indications that yet another storm could be brewing for Valentine's Day as the wave train continues. Arctic air looming nearby suggests most of these events will be snow-makers.