Beyond The Forecast: More Light Snow Wednesday Night

Some light snow this morning brought a coating to two inches, mainly across our northern tier counties. Tonight will be quiet under partly cloudy skies. Wednesday will be dry during the daylight hours but the next round of light snow will arrive Wednesday evening and will bring us a couple inches of snow through Thursday morning.
Another round of light snow will push north Friday morning, possibly bringing a few more inches of snow with the greatest chance across the southern tier of the viewing area. Saturday is dry to start but yet another round of snow or wintry mix could move in Saturday night.
-Meteorologist Adis Juklo