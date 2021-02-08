Beyond The Forecast: Several Opportunities For Snow This Week

Meteorologist Dan Tomaso has been watching the latest trends with Sunday morning's snow along with the entire abc27 Weather Team. Afternoon model guidance tried to show some drier results when looking at moisture and snow locally, however the trends seem to be biased low based on radar trends to the south of our region. That reasoning suggests little change is needed with the forecast at this time.

The only minor change is shrinking the 3-6" snow forecast a little more to the south and east. Western areas will likely see less than 3" of snow, however snow totals averaging near 3" to just above will be likely south and east of I-81: