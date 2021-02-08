Beyond The Forecast: Several Opportunities For Snow This Week

Meteorologist Adis Juklo and Brett Thackara discuss what will be an active week of weather for central Pennsylvania. The first opportunity for snow will come tonight, but mainly for the northeast tier of the viewing area. A coating to two inches is expected with the next round coming Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. This one could pack more of a punch with widespread snow and several inches on the table. Yet another wave could graze us Friday with more light snow during the morning commute.
