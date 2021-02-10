Beyond The Forecast: Steady Snow Tonight

Meteorologists Adis Juklo and Dan Tomaso discuss the first of several opportunities for wintry precipitation in the next week.

Light snow will develop and overspread the region this evening, first over our western counties by 7pm and reaching eastern zones by 9pm. Steady snow overnight, especially in southern and western counties, will lead to a snowy morning commute Thursday. The snow will exit between 6-10am with the rest of the day providing a break with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-30s. We expect 3-6″ of snow for a large part of the viewing area, mainly south and west of Harrisburg with slightly higher amounts north and east.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo