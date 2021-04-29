Beyond the Forecast- Wind & Rain Outlook

Meteorologists Eric Finkenbinder and Dan Tomaso will host a Beyond the Forecast at 4 PM to discuss the rain and wind in the forecast for Thursday evening and Friday.

Periods of showers will continue this afternoon, but later taper off this evening. This rain has not amounted to much overall for the region, however, the cool air is limiting any thunderstorm activity. Without the warmth of the day kicking in, we do not expect much in the way of thunder this evening. A gusty line of showers is all we really anticipate as a strong front rolls through.

The winds then really increase after the front passes this evening. Overnight and tomorrow we expect the gusts to strengthen. A High Wind Watch is in effect starting tomorrow afternoon through Saturday morning at 5 AM. During this time gusts will be very strong- upwards of 50 to 60 mph! On top of that average wind speeds will be likely near 15-25 mph. Highs for Friday will be only the mid-60s after this mild spell of weather. Saturday morning will also be chilly with temperatures in the low to middle 40s and those readings will feel colder thanks to the strong winds!