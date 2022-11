The abc27 Weather team is tracking the latest with the wintry mix moving through the area.

Other than some brief bursts of sleet and snow, areas near Harrisburg and south have seen mainly rain this afternoon.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Meanwhile, areas farther to the north over northern Dauphin, Perry, Juniata, and Mifflin Counties are getting large, wet snowflakes that are melting on contact with road surfaces.

Here is a look at the forecast timeline from the abc27 Weather Team: