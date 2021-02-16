ABC27 Weather Team Releases Snow Map For Thursday

Meteorologists Eric Finkenbinder and Adis Juklo discuss another round of wintry weather heading toward the Mid-state Thursday. Snow will overspread the area late Wednesday and into the pre-dawn hours of Thursday, becoming steady at times throughout Thursday morning. A lull in the snow is expected during the afternoon with a changeover to sleet also possible, especially for areas southeast of Harrisburg.

Another wave of low pressure may ride north Thursday night, perhaps bringing some additional light snow but that will hinge on how strong the first wave is and the exact track it takes.

The weather team expected 3-7″ of snow area-wide Thursday with higher-end amounts expected for areas that get under locally heavier bands. Where sleet mixes in sooner, such as locations along and south of Route 30, amounts will be closer to 3″. The greatest impact to travel will come during the morning commute Thursday.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo