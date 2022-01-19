Beyond the Forecast: A period of wet snow overnight/early Thursday, and possibilities for more winter weather

Beyond the Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Meteorologist Dan Tomaso tracks the latest forecast information for Wednesday night’s front that should deliver a several-hour period of steady, wet snow to the Midstate (especially for areas south and southeast of Harrisburg). This will likely affect the morning commute too as periods of snow hold on longer for eastern areas through 8-10 a.m.

After the passing of tonight’s front conditions will turn noticeably colder. This may help to continue our active period of weather with signs pointing toward some type of wintry weather next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss