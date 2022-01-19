Beyond the Forecast: A period of wet snow overnight/early Thursday, and possibilities for more winter weather

Meteorologist Dan Tomaso tracks the latest forecast information for Wednesday night’s front that should deliver a several-hour period of steady, wet snow to the Midstate (especially for areas south and southeast of Harrisburg). This will likely affect the morning commute too as periods of snow hold on longer for eastern areas through 8-10 a.m.

After the passing of tonight’s front conditions will turn noticeably colder. This may help to continue our active period of weather with signs pointing toward some type of wintry weather next week.