Beyond the Forecast: Cloud In A Bottle Experiment

Cloud In A Bottle Experiment

MATERIALS:

  • 1 tsp. rubbing alcohol 
  • 1 (1 liter) clear bottle with screw-on cap 
  • Air pump 
  • Nail 
  • Hammer 

PREP WORK: 

  • Unscrew the cap and place on a table. Pierce small hole into the center of the cap by hammering the nail through. Remove and discard nail. 
  • Add 1 tsp. of rubbing alcohol to the inside of the bottle 
  • Screw cap back on to bottle 

EXPERIMENT: 

  • Insert air pump needle into nail hole on the cap. 
  • Power up the air pump and fill the bottle with air for approx. 5-10 seconds.  
  • ***Not all air pumps are built the same. Do not exceed 5-10 seconds to prevent excessive pressure*** 
  • Remove the needle (air will hiss out of the nail hole as the cloud condenses inside of the bottle). 

EXTRA NOTES:  

Inside the bottle is a small amount of rubbing alcohol that will act as a condensate for the cloud to form. Do not consume this liquid. 

With younger children it may be necessary to complete the entire process by a supervisor. That person can then pass around the cloud in the bottle for the children to examine. 

