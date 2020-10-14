Beyond the Forecast: Cloud In A Bottle Experiment

Cloud In A Bottle Experiment

MATERIALS:

1 tsp. rubbing alcohol

1 (1 liter) clear bottle with screw-on cap

Air pump

Nail

Hammer

PREP WORK:

Unscrew the cap and place on a table. Pierce small hole into the center of the cap by hammering the nail through. Remove and discard nail.

Add 1 tsp. of rubbing alcohol to the inside of the bottle

Screw cap back on to bottle

EXPERIMENT:

Insert air pump needle into nail hole on the cap.

Power up the air pump and fill the bottle with air for approx. 5-10 seconds.

***Not all air pumps are built the same. Do not exceed 5-10 seconds to prevent excessive pressure***

Remove the needle (air will hiss out of the nail hole as the cloud condenses inside of the bottle).

EXTRA NOTES:

Inside the bottle is a small amount of rubbing alcohol that will act as a condensate for the cloud to form. Do not consume this liquid.

With younger children it may be necessary to complete the entire process by a supervisor. That person can then pass around the cloud in the bottle for the children to examine.