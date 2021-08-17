Beyond the Forecast: Fred brings strong storms, heavy rain for Wednesday

(WHTM) — For the first time this year we will be dealing with a direct impact from a tropical system, as we await the arrival of Tropical Depression Fred Wednesday afternoon. Current guidance is suggesting a track through western portions of the state, which would keep us on the active side of the system with a greater risk of strong to severe storms. A flash flood watch has been posted for much of the state as we expect the heaviest rain to arrive tomorrow afternoon and evening. Scattered showers accompanied with an uptick in the winds will begin to move into the region Wednesday morning by 7:00 a.m. The flood threat will remain limited throughout the morning hours, picking up as we head into the afternoon. Conditions will begin to deteriorate after 1 p.m. and continue through the evening until about 8 p.m. where we are forecasting scattered storms with heavy rain. Widespread downpours are expected, creating a localized flooding threat where we see slow-moving training storms.

Fred was producing several tornado warnings in the Carolinas and portions of southern Virginia. We expect this threat to continue into our area for Wednesday, with the risk of gusty winds and an isolated tornado. As the storms end late Wednesday evening, we expect rain totals to average between one to two inches of rain with localized higher amounts of 3 inches. Small streams and low-lying areas could experience minor flooding.