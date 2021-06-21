Beyond the Forecast: Heat and humidity could lead to severe storms today

As we head into Monday afternoon, what once was Tropical Storm Claudette will help usher in a surge of tropical moisture to the Midstate. We will see some of this moisture combining with a front rolling in from the west. A line of showers and storms are likely to form to our west by the afternoon, with the most likely timing for storms locally waiting until after 4 PM. Some of these storms could bring locally heavy rainfall, with gusty winds also likely in the strongest storms.

Another round of rain is likely heading into Tuesday morning as the front moves out of the Commonwealth. If the timing is right, we may see enough clearing Tuesday afternoon to finish the day comfortably cool for this time of the year in the middle to upper 70s. Wednesday and Thursday look to bring more sunshine with highs again in the upper 70s to low 80s.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara