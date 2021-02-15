Beyond the Forecast: Icy conditions expected this evening

The key to this whole event will be surface temperatures. It appears that temperatures will hover around 32° through most of today and tonight. It’s hard to get significant ice buildup with such marginal temperatures, but a glaze of ice is possible this evening and certainly, slick travel could occur as well.

Most of the daylight hours on this Monday will be cloudy and dry. An occasional snow or sleet shower can’t be ruled out, but no accumulation is expected. Some freezing drizzle is also possible Monday, but the main slug of moisture will move in after 4 p.m. Monday and continue through the overnight.

Today’s timeline, including an icy night.

As temperatures hover or even dip below 32°, freezing rain will occur and a glaze of ice could build up during this evening time frame. Travel will be icy and slick and should be avoided if possible through the first half of the overnight. Temperatures will actually increase overnight and as such, freezing rain will change to plain rain and exit before Tuesday morning’s commute. Some icy spots are possible very early Tuesday, but it appears roads will be more wet than icy by tomorrow morning. The rest of the day will feature clearing skies and breezy conditions.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara