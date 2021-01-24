Beyond the Forecast: Light snow and ice likely Monday night-Tuesday

We continue to track a developing storm along a warm front for Monday night into Tuesday. The storm is trending slower and drier, but it still will bring impacts to the region. We expect the precipitation to start as snow and sleet after 7 PM Monday. This is a change from the 5 PM start time we had been forecasting.

Model forecasts are limiting how much snow we squeeze out of this system before a changeover to sleet. We have dropped the snow forecast to 1 to 3 inches with sleet and freezing rain falling along with it. The sleet and freezing rain is a concern too. This could lead to a glaze of ice, if not more, by the Tuesday morning commute.

A light mix of rain and sleet then takes over for the rest of Tuesday before tapering off by 2 PM Tuesday afternoon. Again we do think the highest impact time period will be Tuesday morning due to light amount of ice that could form. Check back throughout tonight and Monday for more updates.