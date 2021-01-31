Beyond the Forecast: Light snow through tonight, heaviest snow setting up north & east Monday

The abc27 Weather Team has been tracking the latest path of the developing Nor’easter. Any snow this evening and tonight will be relatively light. However, the developing coastal system will be taking over tonight and tomorrow. The current model guidance continues to push the highest snow totals north and east.

Our snow forecast will remain the same at this time for our local area. However, with the heavier snow bands in mind for tomorrow we do expect some heavier snow along the I-81 corridor past the I-78 split. 8-12″ of snow is definitely possible into the Lehigh Valley and Poconos region.